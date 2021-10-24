Medjugorje, Queen of Peace’s message: “My children, be ready”

Our Lady of Medjugorje, in her message for today, invites us to make good use of this time, which confronts us with the most important and decisive choice in our life. These are the precious teachings we have the grace to derive from his prayer school. This time, which has been going on since June 24, 1981, is marked by a unique event in the history of mankind, the presence of Our Lady among us in Medjugorje.

Medjugorje’s June 2, 2017 message to the dreamer Mirjana

“Children, As in the other places I have come, so here too I invite you to pray. Pray for those who do not know my Son, for those who do not know the love of God, against sin, the consecrated ones, and for those whom my Son calls so that they may have love and a spirit of strength, for you and the Church.

Pray to my son, and the love that you feel for his closeness gives you strength and prepares you for the good works you will do in his name. My children, be ready. This time the crossroads of life. That is why I invite you again to faith and hope, and show you the way to go. These are the words of the gospel. Apostles, the world needs to raise your hands toward heaven, toward my Son and toward Heavenly Father.

Much humility and purity of heart is needed. trust my son And you know you can always improve. My mother’s heart desires that you always be little lights of the world, messengers of my love. Illuminate where darkness would like to prevail And with your prayers and your love you will show the right path. Save souls. I am with you. Thank you”

reflection

“Be Prepared” is her mother’s call to vigilance because life confronts us with a constant choice between good and evil, And this is where we play the most precious thing: immortality. We do not know the hour nor the day when our lives will ask us to return, but we can pray and ask God for the grace of a true journey, so that we are not ready to meet the Lord.

The words of the Virgin are exactly the same as those of her Son: she did not come to tell us anything more than what Jesus had already revealed to us, but she came to remind us. The time God gave us is a chance to choose Which way do we want to go: towards that which is eternal life and therefore endless happiness or towards eternal perdition.