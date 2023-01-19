NetEase reacts particularly violently to the end of agreements – Multiplayer.it

Chinese company netease He reacts decisively violent And decomposed at the end of the Chinese land publishing agreements for titles Activision Blizzard.

As you know, the two companies did not find new conditions for renewing their cooperation. On January 23, 2023, Blizzard games will no longer be available in China. These include World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft 3: Reforged, Overwatch 2, the Starcraft series, Diablo 3, and Heroes of the Storm. Sparks weren’t even missing in the past, but now that the deadline for the final chapter is approaching, NetEase has decided to play upwards, so to speak.

For example, NetEase Coffee Shop in Hangzhou has renamed its green tea to “Blizzard’s Green Tea”, in a form readable in vernacular Chinese as “Bitch’s green tea”. He also sells it at 13 yuan. The number selection is not random, because in Hangzhou dialect it is used to call someone a fool/retard.

Not only that, because the company also organized a live broadcast to show the breakupBlizzard axe In NetEase offices, giving great importance to the matter. In addition to these blatant gestures, most of the staff seem to have anti-Blizzard feelings, fueled by management who allowed a scathing article against Diablo House to be published.

According to some observers, this is actually a fairly typical reaction, given China’s well-known nationalism, hostile to foreigners, even if they were former trading partners.

However, the feud went further, touching the video games themselves. For example, Chinese World of Warcraft players have been warned that they can Save their progressbut if they do, they will no longer be able to access the game for the remaining time, a decision that will affect millions of users who will not be able to watch the servers shut down all together.

What do you add? This is certainly an unpleasant situation, and also a warning to those who want to do business in those parts.