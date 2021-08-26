Contempt Confirmation in Fall 2021? Xbox and PC horror appears at Gamescom 2021 – Nerd4.life

mockery, an interesting shooter from Ebb Software with adventure elements, which features a special setting that mixes horror and sci-fi, probably confirmed for Autumn 2021, based on him brief appearance durante l’Opening Night Live alla Gamescom 2021.

It’s been a while since the Scorn disappeared from the radar, after appearing in the Xbox Series X premiere and in particular the upcoming indie games, emerging as one of the event’s most interesting titles. Since then, nothing has been clarified about him Exit date, but this may decline in the fall of 2021.

The reference is actually visible in the short video that was sent duringOpening Night Live della Gamescom 2021, in a video that has some sort of summary of the different releases planned for Xbox Game Pass in the next period. As you can see from the frame below, the release period appears to be “Fall 2021” or Fall 2021.



Contempt, the release period briefly appeared during the nightly opening of Gamescom 2021

At this point, we are awaiting any official information from Ebb or Microsoft. Scorn started as a project on Kickstarter in 2014, with an initial release planned for 2017. Since then, a somewhat complicated development period has emerged, due to the delays accumulating so far.

Contempt is expected to arrive Xbox Game Pass On the first day, as an Xbox Series X console | S exclusive and on PC. The game features a mixture of puzzle-solving adventures and first-person shooter elements, all within a creepy environment that recalls HR Giger’s artistic style.

On the other hand, the same release period was previously indicated by Xbox Game Pass, so it will be a confirmation. In October last year, we watched a 14-minute video of the game Scorn.