NASA introduces Mira, the robotic surgeon who will permanently stay on the International Space Station

NASA has unveiled its own surgeon robot to treat astronauts. It's called Mira, and it's tiny, and it's ready to rescue astronauts on a mission on the International Space Station in an emergency.

Astronauts, as Hdblog remembers, are always human, albeit highly trained and qualified, and therefore, in the event of some disease, it is necessary to intervene quickly. And she is Mira comes to the rescue, A robot created in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Startup Virtual Incision. US space agency available $100,000 loanTo allow the robotic surgeon to fly to the International Space Station. The first pilot mission should occur within two years, in 2024 And if everything goes as planned, it will lead the way to the subsequent formal processes during which the robot itself will be fully operational. MIRA wasn’t meant to be deployed in space, but as a robotic surgery tool. But later, it was decided to exploit its great capabilities even on the borders of Beyond the Earth, and therefore the mission was launched.

NASA introduces Mira, the robotic for surgical interventions

Among its great advantages is that it is inserted through a small incision, thus it is not very surgical, as well can be operated remotely, Without the need to be on site. All the aspects that convinced Stars and Stripes Agency scientists and engineers to try the mission to the International Space Station. MIRA already boasts some significant achievements, starting with minimally invasive colectomy, In the case of the space project, the surgeons on the station could exploit its properties in the case of medical assistance. In fact, the first experiment has already been conducted, that of former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson, who Grab the robot’s controls from a distance of 1400 km, Use it while at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and simulate surgery. The device weighs less than a kilo and can be installed almost anywhere.

