August 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Urgent call for food | Salmonella is in this product

August 6, 2022

There is an urgent food recall from the authorities due to the frightening microbiological hazards, every detail.

urgent food summons, As the Ministry of Health has informed all consumers, there is a case of risk in relation to a product made in Italy and is usually offered for sale at many points throughout the national territory.

Supermarket aisle (Pixabay)

But due to the risks identified and which the ministry is talking about in a special bulletin, the urgent food recall has been initiated. This product is no longer in direct public exposure within the specified points.

The Urgent Food Recall indicates a microbiological hazard due to the possibility of bacteria present in it. This is the agent that carries Salmonella Spp. Eating foods affected by bacterial contamination can have consequences for the health of consumers.

Even less than an hour after eating spoiled food, cases of vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain may occur. Moreover, in more serious cases, it may be necessary to initiate treatment in a hospital.

Quick recall of food and how to identify the product

Salumificio F.lli Cavallaro srl is the trademark of Salumificio F.lli Cavallaro srl. It is a sausage / fresh sausage. Production batch 220726UE The factory is located in the town of Bennett in Piedmont, in the province of Cuneo.

Remove sausage from sale
Remove sausages from sale (photo of the Ministry of Health)

The expiration date or minimum storage period is indicated instead On August 5, 2022. Each sales unit weighs 504 grams. The Ministry of Health’s reference to this effect indicates that these sausages are sold tied in loose threads or packed at ATMs.

This product should not be consumed as a precaution. Consumers who may have it at home must return it to the reference point of sale, to get a refund. Even without the need to show the reference receipt.

