Napoli’s Gabri Vega from Vigo: There is an agreement! Interview with the sporting director Campos, What remains to be completed | first page

August 23, 2023

Napoli's Gabri Vega from Vigo: There is an agreement! Interview with the sporting director Campos, What remains to be completed

The most important negotiation of the summer for Napoli has become the one that would push Gabri Vega into the blue jersey. A process with a total of 35 million between the fixed part and the bonus which saw it accelerate five days ago but the expected official announcement at the end of last week was not made. There are very few bureaucratic problems and everything goes by the hours and days.

from Vigo – It seems that steps have been taken forward and From Vigo we speak with great optimism. actually Voice of Galicia talk about Celta and Napoli have player transfer agreements and now the final word belongs to Gabry Vega. The midfielder, born in 2002, was present this morning at Celta de Vigo’s centenary party and at the end of the event he spoke to him. Louis CamposThe club’s external sports advisor, H Juan Carlos CaleroThe sporting director before leaving the Celta sports complex, accompanied by a Celta employee.

What is missingContacts are continuing between the entourage of Gabri Vega and Naples. Contracts to be resolved, such as commissions offered to a player’s agentBenny Zahavi. Be optimistic regarding the agreement that may be reached soon. De Laurentiis is aiming to close in quickly and is changing something to make the Rudi Garcia player available in front of his eyes Naples-Sassuoloscheduled for Sunday at 20:45.

