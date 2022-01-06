January 7, 2022

"Naples is in a state of emergency? Almost all of them were owners"

January 7, 2022

Turin – “Missed a chance? No, it was a straight match, and they had almost all the novices, and they had four players We didn’t have six in the first leg, these things happen. We were inaccurate and rushing, then after the equalizer we pressed but played less ball. The standings have not changed, but we have one point more than the first round.”. like him cheerful Comment on1-1 between Juventus and Napoli, which had many absences due to Covid. “We needed more clarity and serenity near the goal, but in any case we played well against a good Napoli who created some difficulties for us”Added technician to Dozen.

Juventus equal in return with Napoli: Chiesa is the one who responds to Mertens

Juventus equal in return with Napoli: Chiesa is the one who responds to Mertens

Allegri: “We’ll cut it short”

“The boys performed well. And since Ghulam played only 34 minutes, it was only natural that the church was on his side. Dybala? He’s been standing for a long time, he has been injured and is now recovering. He’s had a good half an hour, he’s recovering from the condition” Continued by Allegri, who then concluded: It was important to win We cut it short, we didn’t make it but we’ll do it later. The goals are few, only 28. We need the goals of the midfielders, but slowly we will achieve the goal. Rabiot entered really well tonight, but the entry with the half-wings should be improved along with the accuracy in the last meters. We have to improve but the goals will come, we have to grow more.”

Juventus Napoli, the Napoli bus arrives at the stadium amid whistles and insults

See also  Official lineups and where to see it on TV

