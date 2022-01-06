‘Trentino Ski Race’ discovers Paganella ‘Olimpionica II’

The black slope par excellence in Paganella is currently the training path of the Norwegian national team and in the past for the United States

U23 Team – Trentino Ski Program – Photo by Raphael Merler.

Slope “Olimpionica II” in Andalo (Paganella Ski Area) is the protagonist of the eighth episode of “Trentino Ski Race”, a television format featuring ten competing athletes under the age of 23 who go on to discover Trentino’s competitive slopes, part of the distributed “Mountain Way” program nationally.

The black slope par excellence in Paganella, where every Women’s Giant Cup slalom takes place, but is currently the training track for the Norwegian national team and in the past for the United States, as well as until a few years ago. The innovative Alpine Rockfest event, will be informed by talented young skiers from the Alpe Cimbra Ski Team, accompanied by coaches Daniele Carbonari and Fabrizio Bertoldi.

The skaters who participated in the TV show are Jennifer Paysan, Sara Mattiolo, Julia Petterlini, Anna Rich, Patrick van Loon, Martin Nardelli, Werner Krause, Giorgio Ronchi, Daniel Puyo and Lorenzo Forlan.



Teal under 23 Pinzolo.

Paganella Ski Area Director Ruggero Ghezzi will enrich the episode with their thoughts on the ski area, while Paganella 2001 President Eduino Gabrielli will tell the ski area’s landmark stages.

For the Technology and Innovation section, we will be talking about the Extreme Alpine Clothing brand with CEO and Owner Paolo Rossi.

The episode will be broadcast first on real TV “7 Gold” (visible on digital terrestrial channel #15) starting at noon on Saturday 8 January (rebroadcast on the morning of Sunday 9 January), and on 43 local TVs throughout Italy, for a total of 95 aired per episode considering different reruns.



Team Under 23 – Programma Trentino Ski Race.

The project is supported by the Trentino Film Commission and implemented by the Busacca Video Production Agency, in collaboration with PegasoMedia Press Agency and Polisportiva Alpe Cimbra and enjoys the sponsorship of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, as well as a prized partnership with Extreme Racing Equipment, helmets and bolero masks, as well as some regional partners.

And that’s not all. To complement the publication of the project, there will also be a strong presence on the web and on social media, thanks to the partnership with Sciare magazine, which has a circulation of 24,000 copies with a bi-monthly edition (from October to April and with 11,000 copies) and thus more than 2 million visitors For the site each month, 36,000 followers on Facebook, and 31,000 followers on Instagram, plus media partners from Fisi, Amsi, Colnaz, Anef, Fisip, Cip and Skipass.

On site www.sciaremag.it A mini-series of five episodes per episode, which will be released every Monday, is scheduled to be published. Also on Monday, the full format, which is 30 minutes long, will be published on the channel and on the website www.sportrentino.it.

