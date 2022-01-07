The United States and Japan have warned China not to seek new security cooperation

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US and Japanese secretaries of state and defense on Friday expressed concern about attempts to undermine Chinese rules and regulations. .

As concerns about China – and rising tensions over Taiwan – become more focused on Japan’s security role, officials from the two allies met to discuss updating and strengthening their security alliance.

A joint statement said that after the talks, the ministers decided “to work together to prevent and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region.”

The ministers said they had “serious and persistent concerns” about human rights issues in China’s Xinjiang and Hong Kong regions, and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the two countries would sign a new defense cooperation agreement to counter emerging threats, including hypersonic and space-based capabilities.

Blinken said the "US-Japan alliance" would enhance capabilities and create new tools, citing Russian military buildup against Ukraine and Beijing's "provocative" actions over Taiwan and recent missile launches by North Korea.

North Korea's official news agency said this week the country succeeded in achieving a hypersonic weapons goal.

Russia, China and the United States are in a hurry to develop hypersonic weapons, which makes it difficult to detect and intercept high-speed and maneuverable interceptors.

“We are launching a new research and development agreement that will make it easier for our scientists, engineers and program managers to collaborate on emerging security issues, from managing hypersonic threats to improving space capabilities,” Blinken said. from the crowd.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting would help lay the foundations for the future of the defense alliance, including the task of “reversing Japan’s growing ability to contribute to regional peace and stability.”

And while its neighbors are testing hypersonic missiles, Japan is working on electromagnetic “Railcon” technology to target those missiles.

It was approved by the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month Registration security costWith the tenth consecutive annual increase in 2022.

Senior Japanese officials have said developing the enemy’s basic strike capabilities is an option to consider increasing security, but some experts say such a move could undermine obstacles such as pacifism in domestic politics.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his American colleagues that the international community faces challenges, including “unilateral eroding efforts to change the situation, the abuse of unreasonable pressure, and the expansion of dictatorships.”

Bellingen said the two countries would sign a new five-year agreement that includes continued US troop deployments in Japan, with Japan agreeing to pay $9.3 billion. maintenance share American forces in Japan for five years.

