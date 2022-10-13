Europa League: Betis – Roma 1-1 Conference: Fiorentina – Hearts 5-1 – Sport

Roma’s 1-1 draw in Seville kept Roma’s qualifier speech alive, while Betis, with 180 minutes before, finished second. The Spaniards, for now, will play only for the top of Group C, while the Giallorossi will need six points in the upcoming matches with Helsinki and Ludogorets to continue the European path. Canales’ goal in the first half could have given the Giallorossi a coup at the sweltering Villamarin, but Belotti hits back at the start of the second half and Mourinho’s side brings new life from the mischievous journey to Spain with so many defections. . For this reason, Mourinho, without Dybala (injured) and Zaniolo (disqualified), tried to arrange with the attackers, and fired the pair Abraham-Belotti with Pellegrini behind them for the first time since the start. On the other hand, Kumbula did not even appear on the bench, ended up in the stands and the match, at least in the first half, does not seem to reflect the values ​​on the field. The ball of the match, in fact, is caught by Roma, and he is good at not giving a rhythm to the Spanish team that failed to reach the area, deciding to try with conclusions from outside the area. Thus he opened the match in the 33rd minute: the ball was lost by Spinazzola and Canales’ goal hit a dead end, finding the decisive deflection from Ibanez who dislodged Rui Patricio and Mourinho froze.

Coming to the goal (Betis’s fourth in the European League from outside the region), even if there were no clear real chances, it was the Giallorossi who dominated the match, but missed in the last selection and in the plays of his attackers. . In the first half, the partial reads 1-0 for the hosts who always touched the second goal from the outside with Canales, while Belotti canceled out a header with a header on a pass from Spinazola for offside. In the second half, Camara enters directly to Matic, and after 8 minutes he becomes Gallo’s assistant. The Guinean, sent by a ball from Abraham, controls and serves Belotti in the opposite direction who only has to support her in the goal for an equal goal. This is the second goal with Roma (the first always reached the European League, but with Helsinki). To make Giallorossi’s seat tremble, however, Var takes care of him, who takes two minutes to check the starting position for Camara and Belotti, then both are judged in the match. In the final, Pellegrini tries to rock with those who did well in the Olympics (Luis Henrique and Borja Iglesias), while Mourinho prefers to cover himself, keeping Belotti away from Buff. The goal is to bring the tie back home and keep the race open for second place that will pass from the next two games with Helsinki and Ludogorets, and the last at Olympico.

Conference League: Goals for Hearts, Viola in the running, Jovic, Biraghi, twice Nico Gonzalez and Barak.

Fiorentina needed a win to replace the fool with Lazio and stay in the running in Europe. Mission accomplished: Italian Viola beat Hearts 5-1, and practically concluded already in the first half with four goals: Jovic, Biraghi, Gonzalez (who would double the penalty in the second half) and Barak, for the Scots Humphreys scored the goal that hit the post at the opening match. An important victory for a team that has had major problems in front of goal since the start of the season. True, the Scottish national team did not resist, as already happened in the first leg, losing 3-0 in Edinburgh at the hands of Biraghi and his companions. But this tour result conveys enthusiasm and confidence to a group that has often come out with difficulty. Qualification for the next stage of the Conference League has yet to be achieved, but two draws in the last two remaining matches may be enough: the decisive match will be on October 27 in Franchi against the Turks of Basiksehir who lead the group with 10 points. , three times more than Fiorentina. With a better goal difference. The Italian re-convinced for the occasion his companions Milinkovic and Nico Gonzalez and confirmed that Jovic is in attack, removing Cabral, who is still on the bench. The usual rotation between publications with Golini instead of Terracciano, confidence in Terzic as in the first leg and space for Barak in the midfield with Mandragora and Amrabat (who will miss the next match in the league due to exclusion). Viola entered the field without the support of Fiesole’s curve clubs who didn’t raise the banners and went on a jubilant strike in the first 25 minutes for the equal Daspo received by their teammates. Hearts coach Robbie Nelson pushed by about five thousand fans left out initially-favorite midfielder Shankland, who hit the post on the spot and Grant committed to Giulini. Viola’s response came immediately after taking the risk: first with Kwame, then above all with Jovic who put his team ahead with a 6′ header with a pass from Biraghi. An exciting start to the race. After the liberation, Fiorentina became the master of the field against weak opponents and scored four goals before the first half. The post from Mandragora was followed by a doubling for Biraghi with a stunning free kick at the crossroads of the columns and shortly afterwards the trio arrived with Gonzalez: the Argentine, returning from a long run of physical problems, had already scored in a round of conference with Twente. In the last half, at the suggestion of Kwame, also glory to Barak who celebrated by putting the ball under his shirt: the Czech midfielder will become a father for the second time. At the start of the second half a jolt of pride for the hearts that was cut short with Humphries by taking advantage of a defensive distraction to Viola who then managed without concern to find poker with Gonzalez with a penalty awarded for a foul on Sabonara.