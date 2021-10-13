Citizens window is about to expire. ninety minutes for Kalidou Coulibaly In Senegal’s victory over Namibia (1-3), the return of the Blues, Giovanni Di LorenzoAnd Alex Merritt NS Lorenzo Insigne, at the Castel Volturno Training Center. About the captain’s future there is a mystery with rumors of interest from other clubs, all of them Inter and Manchester United, which has been confirmed and the idea of ​​the United States, from MLS, for the Frattamaggiore native, also emerging.

Head to Turin Naples with his treatments Kevin Malcuit NS Adam Onas Even in recovery. Only work area Stanislav Lobotka. The group started the session with a first activation phase followed by a match with small goals and a small pitch. Also sporting work for the men of Luciano Spalletti in Field 2 of the Castel Volturno Technical Center. Torino played morning training in Filadelfia. Ivan Goric He moderated a session with exercises of different topics, which also saw participation Ola eyes, after he responded to the summons from Nigeria. Divergent seat, on the other hand, for Tommaso Bubiga. pneumatic work for Dennis Bright and the previous Simon Verdi. Ben Lassin Kony Perform personalized program treatments. Marco Bajaca It stays in the pits with specific training. There is no shortage of headaches, therefore, for Yuric.