International Sports Cinema Festival, first edition is underway

five days out AcquaintanceAnd the expectations And the discussions with Film and sports professionals: This is a program 1st edition affiliateInternational Sports Film Festivalthe new event he organizedPragma Association to me Castellammare di Stabia.

The first edition of the New Film Festival

will be held From 6 to 10 December In the municipality of Castellammare di Stabia, the first edition of the International Sports Film Festival, a project created by the will of the Pragma Association with the aim of highlighting and promoting sports cinemaAnd promote it in the region to emphasize the importance of sports activity, especially in the stage of growth. Also for this reason, many schools in the municipality of Stabia and the surrounding area will participate during the film festival.

entrusted Film producer and journalistAnd the Nicholas Doriaand al Director and cinematographerAnd the Ciro SorrentinoThe first edition of the film festival will be held in two stages. The first will take place in the mornings of the first two days, during school hours, while the second, devoted to all works in the competition, will take place every afternoon.

Directors Commentary, D’Auria and Sorrentino

“We believe that a well-formed jury can highlight the true values ​​associated with sports,” confirmed Nicola Doria, Director of Karmis. “it will be moment of growthA moment when young people can compare themselves to great athletes and understand their way of life.”

His colleague Ciro Sorrentino added that “the documentaries have been selected keeping in mind their technical and production qualities, but above all the message they intend to convey”. “there Share all over the world It was huge and mathematically diverse.”

The event program is sponsored by CONI and UISP

Among other things, the festival enjoys ethical patronage from Connie Campania Based onUISP Naples. Confirmation of the quality of the project is the fact that they are in competition 73 cinematic works Producers and Directors all over the world. 14 came from Italy, 8 from France, the same number from the United Kingdom, 7 from America, and 3 from Australia, Austria, Germany, Poland and Spain. On the other hand, two films arrived from the Czech Republic, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey, while only one film arrived, respectively, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Finland, Israel, Reunion, Mexico, San Marino and Ukraine. and Hungary.

Among the athletes participating during the festival there will be Francis EspositoWorld Rowing Champion and Golden Collar of Sporting Merit, H Salvatore Maresca, the current world champion in the rings discipline – the discipline of men’s artistic gymnastics. with them too Angela ProcidaParalympic champion and world title holder in the 200-meter freestyle, H Joanna Oletathe current world weightlifting champion and we are in contact with other athletes.

The International Sports Film Festival is included in Cinema planner for the Campania region And sponsored Campania regionAnd the Campania Film CommissionCONI Campania Region and UISP Naples. We thank you for your active cooperation Stabiese Bank And the fast service. The full program of the event, along with the roster, will be available on the International Sports Film Festival website at the address www.internationalsportff.com.

