Indian Wells and Fognini surrender to Tsitsipas: race is tainted by controversy

He does not give up the taste of controversy (maybe justified in this circumstance) Fabio Fognini. So did the Ligurian tennis player after that Matteo Berrettini Teachers salute 1000 Indian wells For sixteen parts left a Yannick Sener The task of honoring the Italian colors to the second round. phoniniHowever, he fought back, played smarter and perhaps better than normal tennis and only gave up in the third set, having put his opponent in serious difficulty, unleashing the best shots in the repertoire. The controversy over the alleged ‘training’ of a father engulfed everyone Tsitsipas.

The provocation that heated Fognini

Fabio Fognini He showed that he can still give tennis lessons, which puts his opponent in great difficulty, not just anyone, but Stefanos Tsitsipas. After winning the first set 6-2, he immediately lost 6-3, 6-4 to the Greek (among the best of his generation), leaving the scene of Indian wells to the sixteenth part and allow the opponent to reach the eights that you will see him collide with Alex de Minor, Australian seed No. 22 in the tournament.

Fognini controversy over coaching

As we said the net score which speaks a lot about the level of the match, phonini He plunged into controversy alleging a violation of the regulations: in fact, at the end of the match, the blue player publicly complained about the president of the court, emphasizing his “training” Tsitsipas As the father of the coach’s father (instructions are not given to players during professional matches). The Ligurian, impatient, turned to the officer, saying:

“They are playing two against one. Tell him to shut up.”

Partial defensive behavior phoniniShe was highlighted several times during the season by the father and son team and is often criticized by many colleagues (also for tactical toilet breaks). A protest which, however, besides inconvenience to the Ligurian, did not arouse the judge’s sensitivity: the ruling considered the protest excessive, and dismissed the appeal phonini And shortening the episode to normal encouragement.

Stock exchange at the end of the match between Fognini and Tsitsipas

At the last salutation and handshake, as usual at the end of a tennis match, Fognini repeated the question with Tsitsipas Who responded to the Italian without feeding anything else. Which the Italian rejected with a

“It was fun…but all the time I’m talking, you know better than me,” which the Greek didn’t like at all.

Click here to subscribe and see itsportslive su dazn

Virgilio Sport | 10-13-2021 11:47