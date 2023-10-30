Fleming, Cook, Kirchmeier and Richter finish first at the World Finals at Mugello

The first Super Bowl race in the history of the Ferrari Trofeo Pirelli Challenge saw the six fastest drivers from each category in the morning qualifying session, as they set the starting grids for Ferrari’s Finale Mondiale, races that will be decided tomorrow at the 2023 Mugello circuit. World Champions: Can Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) is the fastest among the Trofeo Pirelli drivers, to which are also added the Trofeo Pirelli AM drivers, which will see Brian Cook (Ferrari Seattle) start from pole position). . Best performance in the Coppa Shell for Ernst Kirchmeier (Johm – Baron Motorsport) and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Superbowl. Of the six fastest riders in the individual qualifying session for the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am races, who made it to the Superpole, Thomas Fleming set the fastest time of 1:49:395, in dry asphalt conditions after rain in recent days. . European Series champion Eliseo Duno (Radicchi Automobili) is 299 thousandths of a second behind, and Bence Valente (Rosocorsa – Ferrari Budapest) is third, 375 thousandths of a second behind. Brian Cook will start from pole position on the grid for the Trofeo Pirelli Am race. Behind the Australian will be Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) and Franz Engstler (Charles Posey GT Racing).

Superpole in the Coppa Shell of Ernst Kirchmayer, winner of the last two European Tour races of the series at the Tuscan track, with a best time of 1’52’592. Behind him will start Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), authoring a exit without consequences for the driver which led to the session being temporarily suspended to allow the track to be restored. Third time for Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing).

The fastest Coppa Shell Am driver was Martinus Richter, who managed to take pole position away from Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa) in the last attempt. Thirdly, in a session that was stopped for a few minutes to regain track after an exit without consequences for the new champion of the European Series, Motohiko Isozaki (Corns Motors Chiba), Joseph Schumacher (Eberlin Automobile).