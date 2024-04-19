April 19, 2024

MotoGP Austin 2024, Martin dominates pre-qualifying by record margin

Mirabelle Hunt April 19, 2024 2 min read

AUSTIN, April 12, 2024 – No MotoGP lands in Austin to GP Americas. It is the third round of the season after Qatar and Portugal. George Martin He arrives in Texas as the world championship leader thanks to his victory in Portimão, while Pico bagnaya He searches for redemption after the controversy over the connection led to his downfall Marc Marquez. The Ducati World Champion is also looking forward to his first premier class success in Austin.

In addition to the expected confrontation between Martin and Bagnaia, watch out for the Spaniard from the Gresini team, who is ready to do battle on the track he loves the most, and Ena Bastianini (Ducati), without forgetting the Ktm baby phenomenon Pedro Acosta.

Pre-qualifications

Martin I have got Best Time At the end of Pre-qualification for the Americas Prix, On the Austin track. The Spaniard from the Ducati Pramac team beat the competition with a time of 2:01:397, which is also the new record. The second is Maverick Vinales, who confirmed that he is very fast in his Aprilia car, after being the best in the first free trials. Third place was the Ducati of the Gresini team driven by Marc Marquez, and fourth was Francesco Bagnaia with the official Ducati. Acosta, Espargaro, Morbidelli, Bastianini, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi will also go straight to Q2 tomorrow.

Free 1

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) is the best in The first training session is free Grand Prix of the Americas: The Spaniard's time is 2'03'294. Jorge also started strong right away Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, +0″149), in second place to Pedro Acosta (Ktm GasGas, +0″312) 4th place for Enya Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo, +0″406), while Marco took fifth place Bizzichi (Ducati Pertamina). In order, Brad rounds out the top ten notary, Franco MorbidelliMark MarquisJack Miller And Fabio By Giannantonio. Francesco Bagnaya He is only eleven.

Friday 12 April

Moto 3 practice 1 hour 20.15

Moto 2 workout 1 hour 21.05

MotoGp pre-qualifying at 10pm

Saturday 13 April

Moto 3 practice 2 hours 15.40

Moto 2 practice 2 hours 16.25

MotoGp Free Practice 2 Raw 17.10

MotoGp 1 qualifying at 5.50pm

MotoGP Qualifying 2 hours 6.15pm

Moto3 Qualifying 1 at 7.50pm

Moto3 qualifying 2 hours 8.15pm

Moto 2 Qualifying 1 at 8.45pm

Moto2 qualifying 2 hours 9.10pm

MotoGP Jara Sprint Raw 22

Sunday 14 April

MotoGp Raw Warmup 16.40

Moto3 race at 6 p.m

Moto2 race at 7.15pm

Speedway at 9 p.m

Where to see trials and races

The entire US weekend is broadcast live on cable channels Sky Sports. As for free TV, it is available Live on TV8 Both Saturday and Sunday. Live qualifying sessions for all three classes and the MotoGP Sprint Race on Saturday, and live coverage of the Moto 3, Moto 2 and MotoGP races on Sunday.

