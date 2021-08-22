This was reported by the Scottish daily Euro 2020. He chanted for Italy against England

« Save us Roberto, you are our last hope In this sarcastic manner, The National, a leading Scottish newspaper, contacted Italian football director Roberto Mancini. The latter is thus depicted in composite form in place of William Wallace, the historical hero of Scottish independence, in this case in Braveheart. For the newspaper that does not hide its desire for the outbreak of the United Kingdom, it is essential that Italy defeat its eternal enemies: the arrogant English. The comic appeal, in part, spread quickly and caused a backlash in Italy.

Britain is fragmented and Italy is flattered In translation, Dali does not fail to reiterate his desire to see the British lose. ” You can’t hear 55 and brag about it! ‘, referring to England’s victory in the 1966 World Cup. A phrase that has made its mark on social networks since The National has become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Obviously, this did not fail to divide the audience. The newspaper claimed that an opinion poll showed that 83% of voters supported its cover page. On the contrary, such an initiative saddened the characters. The Sun reporter Harry Cole told the call, This is so sad Fellow Politics.co.uk Ian Dent likes this feature. good heart The latter, in turn, was attacked by netizens, claiming that The National was merely a response to British arrogance. On the BBC, host Andrew Marr was shocked. A suspicious number of the three Italian colors is floating around Scotland Before hijacking the title of The National. ” It saves us from the further spread of their nationalism outside the borders he pleads sarcastically. READ Douglas Costa in Gremio, It's Official: The Juventus Announcement