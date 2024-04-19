April 19, 2024

He enters and misses the decisive penalty kick, sinking Fenerbahce

Istanbul, Türkiye) – Nightmare's evening Leonardo Bonucci. The former Juventus defender was the goalless hero of the matchFenerbahce eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Conference League. The Turks after defeat in the first leg in Greece (3-2) againstOlympiacosThey were able to restore balance thanks to the network cafe Upon opening. An equilibrium that persisted throughout all regulation minutes, so, since an away goal no longer counted as a double goal, the match moved to extra time. In the 122nd minute, in stoppage time, coach Kartal sent Bonucci to the field to take the penalty kick.