He enters and misses the decisive penalty kick, sinking Fenerbahce

Istanbul, Türkiye) – Nightmare's evening Leonardo Bonucci . The former Juventus defender was the goalless hero of the match Fenerbahce eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Conference League . The Turks after defeat in the first leg in Greece (3-2) against Olympiacos They were able to restore balance thanks to the network cafe Upon opening. An equilibrium that persisted throughout all regulation minutes, so, since an away goal no longer counted as a double goal, the match moved to extra time. In the 122nd minute, in stoppage time, coach Kartal sent Bonucci to the field to take the penalty kick.

Bonucci fought from the penalty spot: Fenerbahce out

The Italian defender, who arrived at Fenerbahce in January after six months at Union Berlin, helped take the first nine penalties and then went on to deliver the decisive strike, the fifth: for the hosts they had lost a specialist skill. Tadic And the former Rome underwho also participated during the match (in the 85th minute), while Olympiacos missed his shot from 11 metres. El Arabi H Rodini. Bonucci, who has made just seven appearances between the Premier League and Conference League (10 if we include the National Cup) in three months, could have carried the sequence to the bitter end, but was hypnotized by the visiting goalkeeper. Tzoulakis Who understood the direction of his shot and saved it, causing silence over the entire stadium in Istanbul and giving the Mendilibar team a semi-final match.