Youth League – Porto Milan, Abate: “They will remember us. In Zeroli…”

Ignazio Abate, coach of Milan Primavera, spoke at the end of the match against Porto Milan in the Youth League. These are his words to Milan TV

Ignazio Abatetrainer Milan spring“, he spoke at the end Porto Milanoa valid match for the Final Four of Youth League 2023-24. The Rossoneri won on penalties and qualified Final against OlympiacosWhich will be held on Monday at six in the evening, and here are the words Relax a Milan TV.

Youth League, all the joy, Father — “A little emotion is normal (tears after the final whistle). There is still adrenaline, But it is a historic achievement. In a few years, they will remember this group. We are back here a year later (last season we were eliminated in the semi-finals), which is difficult and unbelievable. Every detail makes a difference, just as it does today. We conceded a goal from the dead ball we studied. But we got it again With children's heartsOthers would not have succeeded. The changes and the group brought us to the final.”

They are zeros: “Partisaghi and Kevin did not work with usThey arrived yesterday at 11am and were commendable (they were called Rome Milan NDR). Zeroli played Stratosphere. They will also be with us in the final. I told the boys we were going to make it to the final. It's heart-pounding to do it this way, I remember April 19, 1989 Milan won the Champions League semi-final over Real Madrid 5-0I thought this was good for us, a sign of fate. It was so. “We're enjoying it.” Read also: Youth League, Porto-Milan Report Cards 5-6 dcr. Zeroli is a huge target for Semmelhak See also Milan awaits Di Kitilari's arrival: Now Maldini and Massara are ready for the next step | first page

