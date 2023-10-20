MotoGP and F1 today: Free practice times 20 October, TV, live, TV8 and Sky programme.

Today is Friday, October 20 The long weekend dedicated to cars begins, to the delight of all enthusiasts who will be able to enjoy an unforgettable weekend. Free practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 US Grand Prix will take place in Austin, while at Phillip Island there will be a testing space for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix.

A fantastic show promises to be on the American circuit and on the Ocean Course, where the first values ​​​​will begin to appear in light of the weekend of various races. These are two events with great tradition and enormous prestige, where all drivers will try to express themselves to the best of their ability.

Below is the full calendar and detailed all-time schedule for the Formula 1 and MotoGP free practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for today, Friday 22 October. The events will be broadcast live on Sky, streamed live on Sky Go, and live scripted on OA Sport. Italian times.

Today’s F1 and MOTOGP programme

Friday, October 20

00.00-00.35 Moto3, Practice 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

00.50-01.30 Moto2, Practice 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

01.45-02.30 MotoGP, Free Practice 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

04.15-04.50 Moto3, Practice 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

05.05-05.45 Moto2, Practice 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

06.00-07.20 MotoGP Tests – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

7.30pm – 8.30pm F1, Free Practice 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K

11.00pm F1, Qualifying – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K

F1 and MOTOGP today: how to watch them on TV and live

F1

He lives: Sky Sports Uno (channel 201) for qualifying only; Sky Sport F1 (channel 207) and Sky Sport 4K (channel 213) for free trial and qualification for subscribers.

live feed: Sky Go and NOW for subscribers.

late tv: TV8 for qualifications from 00.30, free and free to broadcast.

Delayed broadcast: tv8.it for qualifications from 00.30 free.

Live broadcast script: Sports organic farming.

MotoGP

He lives: Sky Sports Uno (channel 201), Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208), for subscribers.

live feed: Sky Go and NOW for subscribers.

Live broadcast script: OA Sport (for MotoGP).

There are no live or delayed replays of the free-to-air tests on TV8.

Photo: La Presse