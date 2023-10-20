October 20, 2023

“I no longer feel comfortable in Rome”

The intense argument with a player who did not want to reveal his name marked the end of his experience on the Roma bench. Eusebio di FrancescoThe legendary coach won 3-0 Barcelona In the Champions League, during his exclusive conversation with our correspondent Roberto Maeda, he tells a back story linked to the final moments of his adventure with the Giallorossi. “Let’s take it one step at a time“; Di Francesco said About his farewell. “Meanwhile, it’s time to say that Rome did not acquit me, but I was the first to step aside. I have informed the managers that I no longer feel comfortable with Roma, also because of a dispute with one of the playersThe first name that comes to mind is… Dzeko. But the hypothesis was strongly denied by the coach: “Of course not, I had and still have an excellent relationship with him. As is the case with De Rossi. I won’t say the name out of respect. But even if we had qualified against Porto in the Champions League, I probably would have quit“.

