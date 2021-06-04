Betting and combating the manipulation of sports competitions, Calvi (Glamz): “In June our monitoring activities will focus on Europeans and the Copa America”

“First of all, I take this opportunity to thank all the members of the GLMS Executive Committee who were elected two years ago at the end of the two-year term for the enthusiasm, passion and efficiency that has been demonstrated throughout. The efforts of the GLMS Executive Committee over the past 15 months have been in the midst of a crisis Unprecedented Simply Brilliant! Thanks to our strong governance during past challenging times, our Association has been able to effectively address changing needs and renewed threats. The decision to focus on skills when electing/appointing an Executive Member of the GLMS with clear responsibilities has definitely paid off.” This was announced by the head of the Global Lottery Monitoring System in the June newsletter, Ludovico Calvi (in the picture).

“We are pleased to work with the University of Lausanne to produce valuable content for their course on global sports regulation. GLMS has also become a partner in the eSports Laws Series at the Berkeley Institute of Global Leisure and Sports in the US. We will continue to create awareness, develop educational programs and a culture of integrity and social responsibility by investing in projects related to academic institutions through strategic research studies and partnerships with the academic world.We also continue to work with our partners’ projects involved in combating the manipulation of sport, notably Integrisport Next (for law enforcement) and Integriball (for football associations).

With seasonal sporting competitions over, and especially with the inconvenience caused by the pandemic, our operations team focused on the latest matches by monitoring sporting events and team motivations. The tennis season has reached its peak and we have been very busy observing the growing trend of suspicious cases with esports competitions still under the “magnifying glass” of our Centers of Integrity. During the month of June, in addition to the scheduled sporting events, our observation activities will focus on two major tournaments: the EUFA and CONMEBOL Copa America. I take this opportunity to encourage you to continue to remain vigil and strong despite the easing of anti-Covid measures and reduced spread of the virus.”