Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona is ready to attack Thiago Motta

News coming out of Spain that Joan Laporta would be ready to fire on Thiago Motta specifically. This was reported by the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, which reported on the president’s interest in the former midfielder, who grew up in Barcelona, ​​where he stayed from 1999 to 2007.

However, the future of Thiago Motta, who in any case seems too close to Juventus to change course now, should be revealed in the next few days, after the meeting between the coach and the club.

De Zerbe is under investigation at Juventus? Here’s what the truth is

In these hours, the name of Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian coach who ended his experience in England in Brighton, is strongly associated with Juventus. It’s not the first time the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk coach has been linked with the Old Lady, but according to what Bianconera News has found, there doesn’t appear to be anything at the moment.

According to some rumours, Cristiano Giuntoli could have been eyeing De Zerbi in recent months. Unfortunately, we don’t know any of this, given that Juventus’ director of football was chosen at the start of the year. Obviously, as an experienced manager, the former Napoli coach also expected contingency plans, but De Zerbe is not among them.

Before heading directly to Motta, Juventus was taking into account the name of Rafael Palladino and the dream of Luciano Spalletti, but at a certain stage there were no doubts and after receiving the general approval from the current Bologna coach, all other hypotheses (such as Antonio Conte) could already be dropped. To speculation. On Tuesday we will learn the final truth, as Motta will meet the owners and management of the Emilians, to whom he will inform them of his desires. Then we will have to wait for the official announcements.