Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Weekend calendar from October 21 to 23 – OA Sport

With talk of a final ceding of the drivers’ title at Suzuka, the circus moves to the Americas for a trio of races in light of the Grand Final in Abu Dhabi. So the next appointment is scheduled from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 October at COTA in Austin for 2022 US Grand Prixfourth last seasonal appointment of Formula One World Championship.

In Texas, Red Bull can also close accounts in the constructors’ championship and will try to extend the winning streak that has gone so far for 7 GPs, while Ferrari and Mercedes will go on the offensive to interrupt this positive streak and give themselves satisfaction. In the last stages of wine.

All weekend sessions will be broadcast in Texas Live broadcast on Sky Sports channels, While the live broadcast will be available on Sky Go and Now. On TV8 it will be possible to follow the qualifications and the race live. OA Sport brings you a live stream A script event with continuous updates in real time.

Here is the full TV program of the valid weekend for the 2022 Formula 1 United States GP in Austin:

Weekend Program US GP 2022 F1.1

Sky Sport F1 programming

Friday October 21

9.00 pm, free training 1, live

24.00, free practice 2, live

Saturday October 22

9.00 pm, free training 3, live

24.00, qualification, direct

Sunday 23 October

9.00 pm Live Race

TV8 . programming

Saturday October 22

24.00, qualification, direct

Sunday 23 October

9.00 pm Live Race

Photo: RACINGPICTURE