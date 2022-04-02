MMA – Giuseppe Ruggeri wins in Manchester

To you who made our hearts beat in a thousand, to you who left us with our breath, to you who left us speechless, to you who gave us indescribable feelings in 15 minutes that will remain indelible in all of our minds that we were there to support you with your breath that makes us live a reality so beautiful that no one Who among us has the courage to even dream, we would like to say thank you for the infinite love of my mother … ..

That future you so long desired and for which you struggle with so much effort and dedication every day is right before you, indeed, it is already yours… You have earned it with so much sweat, with so much deprivation and so much suffering far from home and from your expensive feelings. And you deserve it all because you are a wonderful man. Continue your journey my love with the realization that you will never be alone…we will always be by your side.

And now go, keep flying… ..make your name great, our Sicilian, Brolo.