MMA – Giuseppe Ruggeri wins in Manchester

They write from his team on social media: It’s impossible not to be in anticipation due to the intense match with Gear Fifth Giuseppe RuggeriWhich gives us a great victory and leads him to a clean 8-0 victory! The future also bears the name Giuseppe Ruggeri!
For Giuseppe Ruggeri, 22, of Sicily, it was a very important match, as he made his Cage Warriors 135 debut at Manchester Arena in the UK. An important and decisive moment for his future sports career.
Ruggeri fought in all rounds and fractured a knee during the opening moments of the first round. He fought against a former class champ with strength, heart, bravery and technique, backed by his many fans who followed him from the web and with a solid and reliable team like Aurora MMA.
Today, his mother, Enza Baratta, commented on her social page:
To you who made our hearts beat in a thousand, to you who left us with our breath, to you who left us speechless, to you who gave us indescribable feelings in 15 minutes that will remain indelible in all of our minds that we were there to support you with your breath that makes us live a reality so beautiful that no one Who among us has the courage to even dream, we would like to say thank you for the infinite love of my mother … ..
That future you so long desired and for which you struggle with so much effort and dedication every day is right before you, indeed, it is already yours… You have earned it with so much sweat, with so much deprivation and so much suffering far from home and from your expensive feelings. And you deserve it all because you are a wonderful man. Continue your journey my love with the realization that you will never be alone…we will always be by your side.
And now go, keep flying… ..make your name great, our Sicilian, Brolo.
Video
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
“Challenge the United States? I only think about football”
Two doubts for Spalletti, Gaspe saves Morel?
Sarri and the Football Crisis: ‘Watch the bullshit! You watch the Premier League and ask yourself where the hell am I?’