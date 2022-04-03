Mantra Fantasy Football, the five certainties of the 31st round of the Italian Serie A

Fantasy Football Spell: Five Facts for Day 31

Thus space back to Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 guarantees to spread it In Round 31 of the Serie A League. Here is the list made by the editors Fantacalcio.it.

Nikola Milinkovic (Dd/DC) – He can do two turns and will face a game that is not too complicated, at least on paper. On top of that, he hasn’t brought in bonuses for a long time now and we expect him to perform well. It can be posted quietly.

Destiny Udogie (Ds/E/M) – A real wild card for those who play the mantra. Deployable anywhere, preferably Ds, you can’t do without. A place for him can be found today without many problems.

Adrian Thames (M/C) – Now it’s a Verona staple, which has also become a surefire for many fantasy coaches. The mantra, being also able to cover the role of M, should be considered roughly the apex of the role. So, aim for it.

Messias Junior (w/w) – Target missing from Salernitana match: If you use units like 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1, someone like him in the front line can come in handy. You can give him a place, against Bologna he does not want to disappoint.