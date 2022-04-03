Mantra Fantasy Football, the five certainties of the 31st round of the Italian Serie A

our back Tips for Mantra Fantasy Football with 5 confirmed facts from Round 31 of Serie A. Following the tips inherent in Classic Fantasy Football, let’s focus on this other side of our favorite game.
Fantasy Football Spell: Five Facts for Day 31
Thus space back to Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 guarantees to spread it In Round 31 of the Serie A League. Here is the list made by the editors Fantacalcio.it.
- Nikola Milinkovic (Dd/DC) – He can do two turns and will face a game that is not too complicated, at least on paper. On top of that, he hasn’t brought in bonuses for a long time now and we expect him to perform well. It can be posted quietly.
- Destiny Udogie (Ds/E/M) – A real wild card for those who play the mantra. Deployable anywhere, preferably Ds, you can’t do without. A place for him can be found today without many problems.
- Adrian Thames (M/C) – Now it’s a Verona staple, which has also become a surefire for many fantasy coaches. The mantra, being also able to cover the role of M, should be considered roughly the apex of the role. So, aim for it.
- Messias Junior (w/w) – Target missing from Salernitana match: If you use units like 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1, someone like him in the front line can come in handy. You can give him a place, against Bologna he does not want to disappoint.
- Felipe Anderson (W/A) – Sassuolo can suffer from his acceleration. It leaves no landmarks and is a cartridge for shooting in the role of W, without much doubt. If yours is pink, give it a chance.
