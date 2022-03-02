MIUI 13 Stable: link for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO | Download

A few hours after the official presentation, Xiaomi has officially launched the final rendering MIUI 13 interface. Exactly one year after the previous 12.5 was introduced (and the average 12.5 improved), it represents the latest creation by the MIUI team. Immediately after his introduction, the program began MIUI 13 Beta With which testers would they be able to test it live before it was released to the public. But in this article we will focus exclusively on firmware ROMs, and therefore those intended for all owners of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones.

Last update: March 2

MIUI 13 Stable: all versions available for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO

Below you will find a list of all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will receive the stable update to MIUI 13. For each model, you will find all the available ROMs linked, whether they are ChinaAnd the worldwide or European Economic Area. If the ROM is temporarily available in the stage stable beta, you will find this wording indicated. In all cases, the ROM is available in two versions: “Recovery“It should be installed via recovery mode (actually), while”Manual updateIt is an OTA package that you can install via the Updater app or other ways (you can find everything at the end of the article).

It’s obviously a list that will keep updating in the coming months so keep checking it out to see if and when your smartphone will be updated. If your model is not on the list, it is very likely that it will not be officially updated.

How to install MIUI 13

MIUI 13 China

On some models, MIUI 13 China may only be available temporarily, and therefore without Google services, Play Store and the Italian language. Thus, moving from the global branch / EEA to the China branch necessarily means doing so Unlock the bootloader. Only this way you can flash a file Custom TWRP recovery Necessary to install Chinese ROM. Warning: This procedure contains a file coordination From the smartphone memory, back up the data you want to keep. Once you unlock the bootloader and install TWRP, you can download a file ROM recovery for your model and copy it to the phone memory. Here is the procedure to follow:

Turn off your smartphone and turn it on Fastboot mode

Connect it to your computer via USB

in the ADB folder (usually “platform tools“) Hold the Shift key, right-click on an empty place and select”Open a PowerShell window here“

Enter the command “fastboot devices To verify that the smartphone is detected correctly (an alphanumeric string must appear)

Enter the command “fastboot boot recovery program – twrp.img(Instead of “twrp”, enter the exact name of the TWRP file you are using) and press Enter while pressing the Volume Up key to start the smartphone in TWRP mode

From the TWRP screen, tap “fixand select Recovery ROM file

Start the installation procedure and restart your smartphone

MIUI 13 Global & EEA

Putting aside Chinese ROM, if MIUI 13 Global / EEA is available for your Global / EEA smartphone, here’s what you need to do:

recovery mode Rename the downloaded file to “update.zipAnd move it to the root directory of the memory of the smartphone Restart the smartphone in recovery mode Scroll with the volume keys and select the option “Install update.zipBy pressing the play button Install it and selectRebootIf it does not restart on its own

Fastboot mode Download MiFlash ToolExtract the archive and install the program Reboot the smartphone in Fastboot mode: to do this, from the power off, press and hold the Power key and Volume Down for a few seconds Connect the smartphone to the computer Start MiFlash Tool, click “He choosesand select folderFirmwareIn the Fastboot ROM folder Click “clean everything‘, set next to’flash_all.bat“then in”flashAt the top right to start the installation

Manual update mode Download the ROM and copy it to the smartphone’s memory go to the “Settings / System Information“ Click on the MIUI logo on the top left Click on the three dots at the top right He chooses “Choose the upgrade package“ Choose the ROM in memory and start the update



If both methods do not work, you will have to install the ROM as if it was a Chinese ROM. If so, go back to the previous paragraph.

Xiaomi 12

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi 12 Pro

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi 12X

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11i

MIUI 13 EEA V13.0.5.0.SKKEUXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global V13.0.2.0.SKIMIXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Neither

MIUI 13 EEA V13.0.5.0.SKOEUXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 Global (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi 11 T

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi 11T Pro

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 10

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 10 forefront

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mi 10S

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Mix 4

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Civi

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi 5 . pad

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi K50 gaming

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi K40

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi K40 Pro / K40 Pro +

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi K30 Pro

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi K30S Ultra

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 11

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 11S / POCO M4 Pro 5G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Note Redmi 11 NFC

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 10

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global V13.0.5.0.SKGMIXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 10 5G phone

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 10 Pro

MIUI 13 EEA V13.0.3.0.SKFEUXM (stable beta)

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global V13.0.2.0.SCUMIXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 China

Redmi 10

MIUI 13 EEA

MIUI 13 Global V13.0.1.0.SKUMIXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 China

LITTLE F3

MIUI 13 EEA V13.0.3.0.SKHEUXM (Fixed beta)

MIUI 13 Global

MIUI 13 China

