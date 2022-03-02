MIUI 13 Stable: link for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO | Download

A few hours after the official presentation, Xiaomi has officially launched the final rendering MIUI 13 interface. Exactly one year after the previous 12.5 was introduced (and the average 12.5 improved), it represents the latest creation by the MIUI team. Immediately after his introduction, the program began MIUI 13 Beta With which testers would they be able to test it live before it was released to the public. But in this article we will focus exclusively on firmware ROMs, and therefore those intended for all owners of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones.
MIUI 13 Stable: all versions available for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO
Below you will find a list of all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will receive the stable update to MIUI 13. For each model, you will find all the available ROMs linked, whether they are ChinaAnd the worldwide or European Economic Area. If the ROM is temporarily available in the stage stable beta, you will find this wording indicated. In all cases, the ROM is available in two versions: “Recovery“It should be installed via recovery mode (actually), while”Manual updateIt is an OTA package that you can install via the Updater app or other ways (you can find everything at the end of the article).
It’s obviously a list that will keep updating in the coming months so keep checking it out to see if and when your smartphone will be updated. If your model is not on the list, it is very likely that it will not be officially updated.
How to install MIUI 13
MIUI 13 China
On some models, MIUI 13 China may only be available temporarily, and therefore without Google services, Play Store and the Italian language. Thus, moving from the global branch / EEA to the China branch necessarily means doing so Unlock the bootloader. Only this way you can flash a file Custom TWRP recovery Necessary to install Chinese ROM. Warning: This procedure contains a file coordination From the smartphone memory, back up the data you want to keep. Once you unlock the bootloader and install TWRP, you can download a file ROM recovery for your model and copy it to the phone memory. Here is the procedure to follow:
- Turn off your smartphone and turn it on Fastboot mode
- Connect it to your computer via USB
- in the ADB folder (usually “platform tools“) Hold the Shift key, right-click on an empty place and select”Open a PowerShell window here“
- Enter the command “fastboot devices To verify that the smartphone is detected correctly (an alphanumeric string must appear)
- Enter the command “fastboot boot recovery program – twrp.img(Instead of “twrp”, enter the exact name of the TWRP file you are using) and press Enter while pressing the Volume Up key to start the smartphone in TWRP mode
- From the TWRP screen, tap “fixand select Recovery ROM file
- Start the installation procedure and restart your smartphone
MIUI 13 Global & EEA
Putting aside Chinese ROM, if MIUI 13 Global / EEA is available for your Global / EEA smartphone, here’s what you need to do:
- recovery mode
- Rename the downloaded file to “update.zipAnd move it to the root directory of the memory of the smartphone
- Restart the smartphone in recovery mode
- Scroll with the volume keys and select the option “Install update.zipBy pressing the play button
- Install it and selectRebootIf it does not restart on its own
- Fastboot mode
- Download MiFlash ToolExtract the archive and install the program
- Reboot the smartphone in Fastboot mode: to do this, from the power off, press and hold the Power key and Volume Down for a few seconds
- Connect the smartphone to the computer
- Start MiFlash Tool, click “He choosesand select folderFirmwareIn the Fastboot ROM folder
- Click “clean everything‘, set next to’flash_all.bat“then in”flashAt the top right to start the installation
- Manual update mode
- Download the ROM and copy it to the smartphone’s memory
- go to the “Settings / System Information“
- Click on the MIUI logo on the top left
- Click on the three dots at the top right
- He chooses “Choose the upgrade package“
- Choose the ROM in memory and start the update
If both methods do not work, you will have to install the ROM as if it was a Chinese ROM. If so, go back to the previous paragraph.
Xiaomi 12
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi 12X
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11i
- MIUI 13 EEA
- V13.0.5.0.SKKEUXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- V13.0.2.0.SKIMIXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Neither
- MIUI 13 EEA
- V13.0.5.0.SKOEUXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 Global (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi 11 T
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi 11T Pro
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 10
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 10 forefront
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mi 10S
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Mix 4
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Civi
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi 5 . pad
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi K50 gaming
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi K40
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi K40 Pro / K40 Pro +
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi K30 Pro
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi K30S Ultra
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 11
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 11S / POCO M4 Pro 5G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Note Redmi 11 NFC
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 10
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- V13.0.5.0.SKGMIXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 10 5G phone
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 10 Pro
- MIUI 13 EEA
- V13.0.3.0.SKFEUXM (stable beta)
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- V13.0.2.0.SCUMIXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 China
Redmi 10
- MIUI 13 EEA
- MIUI 13 Global
- V13.0.1.0.SKUMIXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 China
LITTLE F3
- MIUI 13 EEA
- V13.0.3.0.SKHEUXM (Fixed beta)
- MIUI 13 Global
- MIUI 13 China
