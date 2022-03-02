March 2, 2022

Games to be removed from catalog on March 15, 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 2, 2022

Xbox Game Pass It continues to expand. After announcing the release of free games in early March 2022, Microsoft also revealed a release of Games to be removed From the catalog as of March 15, 2022. Let’s see details.

First of all, there he is List of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15, 2022:

  • Nier: Automata – Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Phogs – Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Torchlight III – Cloud, Console & PC
  • Surge 2 – Cloud, Console & PC

Automata yoke It is an RPG developed by PlatinumGames in collaboration with Yoko Taro. As different android characters, we must defeat the crazy machines in a version of the ruined land.

fuges It is a puzzle adventure in which we control a two-headed rubber dog who has to stretch, bite and jump to complete the levels. Perfect for little ones.


Battle of Nir Automata

Torchlight III It is an action RPG and dungeon frenzy that is also designed for co-op. He did not receive positive reviews from the audience and critics.

In the end, boom 2 It is a spirit-like action RPG with a sci-fi setting. The main feature is the ability to tear apart enemies, cut limbs to get equipment that enemies have.

You then have two weeks to play these games. Remember that Xbox Game Pass games also come with a purchase discount if you want to keep playing even after you cancel your subscription.

To find out what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass these days, here’s our news.

