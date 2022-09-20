September 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Milan, an extension of Theo Hernandez: He misses Empoli

Milan, an extension of Theo Hernandez: He misses Empoli

Mirabelle Hunt September 20, 2022 1 min read

Pioli hopes to restore the French full back to Chelsea and Juventus. No injury to Calabria

Good news and a little less for Milan In the week following the defeat to Napoli. Indeed, Stefano Pioli can smile David Calabriabut not for Theo Hernandez. The French full-back underwent medical tests, “which confirmed the strain of the right long adductor muscle,” the club announced. The player will be rechecked in a week, but he will miss the match on October 1 against Empoli at Castellani when the tournament resumes.


see also

Milan
Milan, the defense is no longer hiding: Pioli must find the solution


Milan’s goal is to make Theo Hernandez available for the big match in the Champions League group, which will see the Rossoneri face off. Chelsea On October 5 at Stamford Bridge, for the San Siro’s subsequent match against him Juventus Saturday 8.

Relief, on the contrary, for Calabria, who was substituted during the match against Napoli due to a muscle problem. Tests have ruled out muscle injuries and the player must be available on a regular basis when he returns to play.

See also  From Trescore to USA: Awards for Student Footballer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Arab Premier League, Cameron Smith defeats Leaf Chicago

September 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Image copyright problems

September 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Palermo in Manchester, latest details of the small haven and training with Nottingham Forest – BlogSicilia

September 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Don Fabio enrages the bishop of Coracina

September 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Super easy gate opportunity. There are incredible discounts on tickets for travelers to and from Italy but only for a few days

September 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“My father died before our eyes.”

September 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

“Meta Experience”, in the Palermo space between art and the parallel dimension

September 20, 2022 Karen Hines