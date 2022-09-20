Milan, an extension of Theo Hernandez: He misses Empoli

Pioli hopes to restore the French full back to Chelsea and Juventus. No injury to Calabria

Good news and a little less for Milan In the week following the defeat to Napoli. Indeed, Stefano Pioli can smile David Calabriabut not for Theo Hernandez. The French full-back underwent medical tests, “which confirmed the strain of the right long adductor muscle,” the club announced. The player will be rechecked in a week, but he will miss the match on October 1 against Empoli at Castellani when the tournament resumes.



Milan’s goal is to make Theo Hernandez available for the big match in the Champions League group, which will see the Rossoneri face off. Chelsea On October 5 at Stamford Bridge, for the San Siro’s subsequent match against him Juventus Saturday 8.

Relief, on the contrary, for Calabria, who was substituted during the match against Napoli due to a muscle problem. Tests have ruled out muscle injuries and the player must be available on a regular basis when he returns to play.