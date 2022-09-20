Arab Premier League, Cameron Smith defeats Leaf Chicago

SUGAR GROVE (USA) – Cameron Smithnumber 3 in the world, win – win in Sugar Grove (Illinois), United States, The Leaf Golf Chicago. In the Arab Premier League, the Australian with a total of 203 (66 68 69, -13), beat the rival Americans Peter Ohlin and Dustin Johnson, by three strokes. The success earned the 29-year-old from Brisbane $4 million in a prize pool of 20,000,000. For the 29-year-old from Brisbane, who recently left the PGA Tour, he is Fourth success in 2022 after these reached the Sentry Tournament of Champions, at The Players and at the 150th edition of The Open. Truly a golden year for Smith, who didn’t care”Highest pressure after a period of controversy in which I felt I must prove to myself that even if I change the round I am not a worse player than before, but always as before, with a great desire to win.‘, Australian eruption. Fourth in his LIV debut, in the second round he immediately hit the mark. In the team sprint Dustin Johnson, “4 Ages GC” captain led his team to the fourth consecutive exploit.It was also composed by Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Taylor Gotsch. With a total of “-24”, she beat out the team of the Koepka brothers, Brooks and Chase, along with Jason Kokrak and Uihlein.