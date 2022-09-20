The torch of knowledge has been lit in Turin, and the long countdown to the 2025 Winter Universities has begun [FOTO] Turin today

Turin is once again a college sports champion. He is again the goalkeeper torch of knowledge Which this year also illuminates the capital of Piedmont before setting off again towards The lake is calmthe city that will host me 2023 FISU World University Games (12-22 January 2023). Turin is the Olympia of the world of university sports, the university was established in 1959 by Primo Nepiolo, then president of FISU, and the first edition was held in the capital of Piedmont.

I lit the torch of knowledge

On the occasion of the seventh World University Sports Day (Commissioned by UNESCO and FISU in 2016) Afternoon in the courtyard She was the director of the University of Turin Ignite the Fire The ceremony, organized by the Sports Center of the University of Turin in cooperation with CUSI and FISU, was held in the presence of the highest Italian and international institutional and academic bodies including: Stefano Giona (Rector of the University of Turin), Guido Saraco (President of the Polytechnic University), Andrea Tronzano (Pedmont District Budget Adviser), Stefano Le Russo (Mayor of Turin), Lorenzo Lentini (CUSI national delegate, representing President Antonio Dima), Ricardo Delicio (President of CUS Turin), Alessandro Ciro Cerretti (Chairman of the Organizing Committee Turin 2025 and President of EDISU Piedmont), Bartolomeo Pioliati (Rector of the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo), Gian Carlo Avanzi (Rector of East Piedmont University), Verena Burke (Senior Member of the Executive Committee of the Financial Intelligence Unit), Robert Needham (Consul General of the United States Embassy in Milan), James McKenna (Chairman of the Adirondack District Athletic Council), Fun Devlin (Mayor of Lake Placid City), Elizabeth Little (Former New York State Senator), Ashley Walden (Director General of the Organizing Committee of the Lake Placid University 2023 FISU World Games).

pass the stick

From Via Verde arrived Fiama to Suggesting the “Exhibition of Kings” at the Egyptian MuseumI morazzi del postop at Valentino Castle, the historic headquarters of the Polytechnic in Turin. Here is the delivery for the US delegation. An exception to the torchbearer: the mayor of Turin Stefano Le Russomayor of the Piedmont region Alberto SirioDirector General of the University of Turin Andrea SilvestriRector’s Delegate for Transparency and Internal Communication at the Polytechnic of Turin Anita TobaccoVice Champion of European Under-23 10,000m, Battaglio CUS Torino athlete Anna Arnault.

Waiting for Turin 2025

In 2025, Turin will host The Winter Universiade World Games, after the huge success of the unforgettable 2007 edition. At 20.25, the lights will illuminate the Turin symbol, and Mole Antonilianawhich will be illuminated in the colors of Turin 2025. A show that embraces the city made possible thanks to the cooperation between IRENE . GROUP And the Turin.

# To25 Brain Storm, Brain Challenge

International University Sports Day also brings to Turin a new phase of approaching the 2025 Winter Universiade. A cultural event that will be the natural outcome of the sporting event, the #To25 Brain Storm, an international competition parallel to the Champions competition, the sport has been introduced, which will see young talents from Various fields challenge each other in the hackathon in 12 new disciplines for the “mind”, 9 proposed by universities of Piedmont and 3 by students from all over the world, linked to themes and challenges of the moment that are answered through projects and proposals.

25 teams of a maximum of 4 people will participate in each discipline, who will compete with ideas. As for their fellow athletes, there will also be a medal table and podium for them, which will see the top three winners receive a cash prize and ‘mentoring’ to implement their projects. A thousand families will also be chosen to host the teams.

The university goes far beyond sports, as confirmed by the president of the organizing committee, Alessandro Cheretti: “This is great An event that has to live in many aspects that aims to exceptionally promote Piedmont and its university system and becomes even stronger when it communicates“.