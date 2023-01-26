Migrants: Third Aid to Geo Parents, La Spezia – Ship to Chronicle

“After this morning’s recovery, Geo Parents In accordance with international maritime law, it proceeded to the first report it received. Eventually, a stranded boat was found in international waters: 107 people, including 5 women and 36 minors, were rescued and are now safe aboard Geo Parents”. A total of 237 people are on board.

After a controversy over the allocation of ports in cities ruled by the centre-left to NGO ships, La Spezia, managed by Viminale centre-right yesterday, pointed out to Gio Parens.

“But he only goes there for the port round”, Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi responded at the opening ceremony of the academic year of the High School of Firefighters.

“There is this astral coincidence: The presence of NGO ships, combined with climatic conditions, makes it difficult for dinghies to relaunch from Libya, even the most fragile boats. We complain about that, they complain about the long distance.” Thus the Home Minister Matteo Piandedosi at Gio Parents It rescued 69 migrants yesterday and indicated La Spezia as the port of disembarkation. “Shipwreck and rescue – he underlines – is an occasional occurrence, not a systematic research that leads to departure. The presence of NGOs, incidentally, relaunches rubber boats, not built boats. This is real data we record”.

“We are following the matter together with the responsible organizations. Thanks to the LSCT terminal and its CEO Alfredo Scalici, we have identified the landing place in Calata Artom. We have also made the former Terminal 1 Largo Fiorillo available to manage the parking of migrants waiting for their destination”. He says that Mario Somariva, President of the Port Organization Commission of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, At the end of the meeting, the Provincial Council convened to deal with the emergencyThe arrival of the Geo Parents humanitarian ship at the port of La Spezia is expected between Saturday and Sunday night.