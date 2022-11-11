USA: Italian Cuisine Week, Typical Products in New York – North America

November 12, 2022

(ANSA) – New York, 11 November – After seven editions of the ‘Week of Italian Food of the World’, New York is taking a step forward, not only focusing on Italian products, but also in the professional aspect.

The initiative will continue from November 14 to 20 and with the theme of ‘Peace, Sustainability and Innovation: Italian food ingredients for people’s health and the protection of the planet’, the Institute for Foreign Trade (ICE) New York will bring together restaurateurs and experts from the five boroughs, and on November 15 ‘Sustainability , holding a seminar on ‘Sustainability and innovation: Italian cuisine ingredients for people’s health and the protection of the planet’. A series of interactive activities will celebrate authentic Italian cuisine.

“We want to promote knowledge and tastes – Antonino Laspina, director of Ice New York and coordinator of the American network, told ANSA -. When it comes to cooking, there are not only the appearance of products, but also cultural elements. Professionally, they also deserve recognition, so the culture of Italy, the food with its complex knowledge and flavors We celebrate variety.(Handle).

Reproduction reserved © Copyright ANSA


