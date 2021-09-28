September 28, 2021

Migrants descended at full speed in Lampedusa: more than 500 people rescued

Samson Paul September 28, 2021 1 min read

Among the foreigners who traveled on an old iron fishing boat were women and children. Nationalities: Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh and Egypt

landings They lasted for several hours. Previously there were five more landings on the island of Sicily, with a total of 119 people.

The old iron fishing boat, about fifteen meters long, had left the Libyan coast. And the Ministry of the Interior informed the province of Agrigento that it will reach the island at dawn today Quarantine ship Aurelia Where the migrants will be transferred. everybody ‘Hot spot in the Imbriacola region, which seats a maximum of 250, currently has 330 guests.

Mayor: “With the sea calm, the landings have resumed” – He stressed that “after a few days of bad weather, with the sea calm, the landings resumed”
The mayor of Lampedusa, Toto Martello. The mayor confirmed that the boat “appears to have arrived from Libya. The migrants will be escorted to the reception center and transport on quarantine ships will begin early Tuesday.”

