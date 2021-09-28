Striscia la Notizia, bewilderment at La7: The weather begins but Sottocorona “forgot” to drive it. Then he enters the studio like this: Chilling – Libero Quotidiano

Coming back to Canale 5, for the first episode of the season – the one that aired last night, Monday 27 June – Striscia la Notizia has plenty of material to offer. Indeed, Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Ciani give a long account of the blunders of television that have been happening all summer. Some of these are very funny. Starting at Tg1, the presenter has a coughing fit and is almost unable to continue.

Then RaiNews24, where Joe Biden has been identified as “the first African American president”. In short, we stayed in the time of Barack Obama. So TgCom24, where we’re talking about “experienced” workers rather than seasonal workers, of course. still Dario Nardella a Counting, conducted by La7 program Tiziana Panela: “With wages often low income citizenship. I can tell you, I felt with my own eyes that …”. In short, the mayor hears with his own eyes.

Then there it is Matteo Salvini Who talks about “Marocchio” a Italy tonight: slip on Morocco, in short, in front of Veronica Gentile. And RaiNews24 again: contacting the reporter in such a great panic crisis, that he remains silent, images that have been circulating a lot in recent days. weather the whole, in La7, which someone forgot to show: in fact, there is no one in the studio. At least until Paolo Sottocorona suddenly enters and stops breathing asking, “Are we on the air? Yes, it looks like it…”. And finally “Pearl”. RaiNews24 Again, it’s two in the morning. And when you return to the studio at the end of the report … the reporter is asleep.

Striscia la Notizia, sliding on TV: the report