Men and women, Brando Evrikian cancels the selection and leaves the studio

A real development that surprised the heroes registration to men and women It was held today, Thursday, March 7th Brando Efrikian He should have made his decision, after a long journey on the dating show Canale 5. Although everything was ready, the tronista decided not to continue, forcing his suitors to return home without an answer.

African song stop selection

This is what happened according to Lorenzo Bugnaloni, the rumor expert who actually posted on his personal Instagram page the result of what was going to happen during the last taping of the program. Brando's suitors, Beatrice Dorsey H Raffaella Scotto, they appeared in the studio, fully dressed and, according to practice, also sat in their red chairs, where they were also able to watch the best moments of their trip in the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. But something didn't go according to plan. Once the videos are shown, the tronista on duty usually informs which suitor represents his choice, thus leaving the broadcast permanently with her. Instead, Brando decided to boycott the selection because he was no longer sure, which is why he couldn't continue recording what should have been Brando's track summary Evrikian.

The February option has been cancelled

It was also at the last recording in February that something didn't quite go according to plan. The two girls, contacted by the editorial board, did not come to the studio and neither did Brando, so on that occasion also the selection went up in smoke. In fact, in the last few episodes, Tronista and his suitors have had different discussions, and perhaps that is also why no final choice has been reached. Maybe we'll have to wait for the next recording.