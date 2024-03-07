Flirting, love, and surprises, a touching episode – Big Brother 2023

March 7, 2024

Big Brother returns with an evening full of emotions, special meetings and discoveries



Tonight, Thursday 7 Marchin Peak time We are Channel 5 It's connected location Officially, Big Brother is back. Alfonso Signoriniaccompanied by the commentator Cesara Bonamisi, waiting for your comment on the most relevant events of the week. along with them, Rebecca Staveley He will collect public opinions

Today's ruling puts half the tenants at risk: who will have to give up the game between them Anita, Federico, Greece, Greta, cheerful, Massimiliano H Simona? The television broadcast that will follow tonight's nominations will determine the second finalist.

Federico He will get a surprise from his beloved mother who is devoted to her son because he managed to keep the family together during a difficult moment.

The meeting between Mirko H Perla The latest episode also sparked debates within the House of Representatives. Some tenants sided with Mirko and did not like the girl at all.

The fun flirtation between Anita and continues Alessio Who tease each other with playful provocations: what will happen between the two?

