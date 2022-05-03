May 3, 2022

May 2022 game included in officially unveiled subscription – Nerd4.life

Netflix made available new game For his mobile catalog in early May 2022: it’s about Antiquities hunters’ rebellionRPG shooter with robber mechanics. The game was created by Rogue Snail, a Brazilian development team. As always, the game is available at no additional cost.

Antiquities hunters’ rebellion (No connection to the Tia Carrere series) Featuring four characters: Jimmy, Ace, Pinkyy and Raff. It is based on obtaining weapons, each of which offers unique abilities. The characters will have to face ducks and alien turtles to defeat the Dukan Empire. You can watch a trailer below, shared via Twitter.

The Rog Snell CEO“In addition to being fans of the popularity of Netflix, we are thrilled to be one of the leading developers of Netflix games and to be a part of this story from the start,” said Mark Venturilli.

like others Netflix gamesNo microtransactions, no ads: this allows the team to “focus on making the game fun without worrying about how we’re going to pay our bills”. The game is also designed to be able to run without problems even on old smartphones, in order to reach as many users as possible.

The team also clarified that one of the Netflix game characters, Baru, is non-binary: The developers hope this will help players feel “accepted for who they are”.

Finally, here’s the April 2022 game included with the subscription.

