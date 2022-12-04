Xbox GamePass | Finally revealed the free games

December is here and with it another batch of Free Play Days titles! Xbox. These are securities that, for a limited period of time, It is provided free of charge to Microsoft users so that they can try and test it.

From Thursday 1 through Sunday 4 December 2022, three more games are available for free to Xbox Live Gold members, and are ready for download.

Three games to discover

This is not the most exciting list for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, such as Battlefield 2042 and Rainbow Six Siege They are part of the Game Pass libraryBut Patora: Lost Haven is definitely worth a try.

Batora: Lost Sanctuary

It is an all-Italian action RPG based on harnessing the ancient powers of the sun and moon to defeat a variety of unique enemies, solve puzzles and explore sci-fi worlds. All seasoned Unique game mechanic and specially inspired art direction.

Battlefield 2042

Now a year after its debut, Battlefield 2042 is still out A powerful and fun shooter, despite its hapless start. Trying it out for free could be a great way to give DICE’s ill-fated title a second chance.

rainbow six sig

Although it came out in the distant 2015 year Millions of fans still play Ubisoft’s multiplayer shooter. A tactical shooter, focused on eliminating enemies, in this case attackers or defenders, mostly online. Perfect for long sessions with friends.

Big discounts

Two Xbox Game Pass games are also on sale right now, with Battlefield 2042 available at 60% off and Rainbow Six Siege at 75% off. Batora: Lost Haven remains at €19.99 / €24.99 as standard.

How to download it for free

To take advantage of these free Game Days titles, you must have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will be active until late Sunday evening.