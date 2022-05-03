May 3, 2022

Over 500 Xbox Series X games | S and One Discounted New Offers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 3, 2022 1 min read

The Xbox Store has updated these watches with new ones Offers to Xbox Series X games | S, Xbox One and Xbox 360 There are currently more than 500 discounted titles. promotions Valid until 10 May 2022 Calpero games include Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

You can consult the full list of Xbox Store promotions via the dedicated page for Microsoft’s Major Nelson website, this is the address. Below is a selection of the offers currently available for Xbox Series X games | S and One:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at € 27.99 – 60% off
  • Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at €19.99 – 50% off
  • Far Cry 6 at €34.99 – 50% off
  • GTA Online for 9.99 € – 50% off
  • Redemption 2 at € 27.99 – 65% off
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition at €39.99 – 60% off
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen order at €37.50 – 50% off
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at €23.09 – 67% off
  • Resident Evil Village at €34.99 – 50% off
  • Resident Evil Revelation at 7.99 € – 60% off
  • Code Vein at € 17.99 – 80% off
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition + Vergil at € 19.99 – 50% off

Xbox Store

What do you think, will you take advantage of the Xbox Store offers?

Staying at Microsoft, the first batch of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 will be announced today. We now know that there will be 7 confirmed games on day one, while 6 will leave the service catalog, including GTA: San Andreas – Edition final.

See also  The player gets 86 million runes with an invasion and decides to start over - Nerd4.life

