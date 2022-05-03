Over 500 Xbox Series X games | S and One Discounted New Offers – Nerd4.life

The Xbox Store has updated these watches with new ones Offers to Xbox Series X games | S, Xbox One and Xbox 360 There are currently more than 500 discounted titles. promotions Valid until 10 May 2022 Calpero games include Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

You can consult the full list of Xbox Store promotions via the dedicated page for Microsoft’s Major Nelson website, this is the address. Below is a selection of the offers currently available for Xbox Series X games | S and One:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at € 27.99 – 60% off

Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at €19.99 – 50% off

Far Cry 6 at €34.99 – 50% off

GTA Online for 9.99 € – 50% off

Redemption 2 at € 27.99 – 65% off

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition at €39.99 – 60% off

Star Wars Jedi Fallen order at €37.50 – 50% off

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at €23.09 – 67% off

Resident Evil Village at €34.99 – 50% off

Resident Evil Revelation at 7.99 € – 60% off

Code Vein at € 17.99 – 80% off

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition + Vergil at € 19.99 – 50% off



Xbox Store

What do you think, will you take advantage of the Xbox Store offers?

Staying at Microsoft, the first batch of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 will be announced today. We now know that there will be 7 confirmed games on day one, while 6 will leave the service catalog, including GTA: San Andreas – Edition final.