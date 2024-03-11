Matteo Garrone did not win the Oscar for Best International Picture with I Captain. “Happy to be here” – Corriere.it

Nothing to do about it I'm captain By Matteo Garrone. The statuette for Best International Film went to Area of ​​interest By Jonathan Glazer. As widely expected. As the Romanian director himself expected. “We are happy to be here, and proud to be among the top five international films. That's the strength of the film In interpreting these two contemporary heroesHe said this on the red carpet at the entrance to the Dolby Theater. His heroes, that is Sidhu (Sido Sar) e Musa (Mustafa Fall), two sixteen-year-old cousins, leave Dakar, to begin an epic journey to reach Italy, in pursuit of the dream of becoming a rapper. «Behind the heroes there are real immigrants. The film succeeded in reaching the hearts of many people around the world.”

For the first time he entered the top five (Italy had already nominated him Gomorrah H Dogman). «To have come this far is an extraordinary achievement And now, on this most emotional night, we are reminded of the applause and emotion that has gathered in recent months around the world. And like a long hug they will last To accompany us on the journey that the film will continueNow that it has resonated globally,” echoed Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Raicinema.

"We celebrate with all the true heroes of this story, with Mamadou Kouassi and Fofana Amara, with the young and exceptional actors Seydou Sarr and Mustapha Fall, and with Matteo Garrone for this beautiful achievement. Many thanks and congratulations to them. . Matteo Garrone, thanks to his immense talent, has once again highlighted Italian cinema throughout the world. It brought Italy once again to compete with the excellence of world cinema Until the final stages, which is a result that holds something amazing, given that we competed against the juggernauts of the big platforms and big distributors with much bigger budgets."