Matteo Garrone did not win the Oscar for Best International Picture with I Captain. “Happy to be here” – Corriere.it

Nothing to do about it I'm captain By Matteo Garrone. The statuette for Best International Film went to Area of interest By Jonathan Glazer. As widely expected. As the Romanian director himself expected. “We are happy to be here, and proud to be among the top five international films. That's the strength of the film In interpreting these two contemporary heroesHe said this on the red carpet at the entrance to the Dolby Theater. His heroes, that is Sidhu (Sido Sar) e Musa (Mustafa Fall), two sixteen-year-old cousins, leave Dakar, to begin an epic journey to reach Italy, in pursuit of the dream of becoming a rapper. «Behind the heroes there are real immigrants. The film succeeded in reaching the hearts of many people around the world.”
For the first time he entered the top five (Italy had already nominated him Gomorrah H Dogman). «To have come this far is an extraordinary achievement And now, on this most emotional night, we are reminded of the applause and emotion that has gathered in recent months around the world. And like a long hug they will last To accompany us on the journey that the film will continueNow that it has resonated globally,” echoed Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Raicinema.
“We celebrate with all the true heroes of this story, with Mamadou Kouassi and Fofana Amara, with the young and exceptional actors Seydou Sarr and Mustapha Fall, and with Matteo Garrone for this beautiful achievement. Many thanks and congratulations to them. . Matteo Garrone, thanks to his immense talent, has once again highlighted Italian cinema throughout the world. It brought Italy once again to compete with the excellence of world cinema Until the final stages, which is a result that holds something amazing, given that we competed against the juggernauts of the big platforms and big distributors with much bigger budgets.”
In fact, it is not a defeat I'm captain. The victory of Glazer, the candidate of Great Britain, was a foregone conclusion, and the five was also significant with the veteran like Wim Wenders, competing with him Perfect days For Japan. For Garrone, the challenge was won, and not only for the almost 5 million euros received at the Italian box office, a surprising result for a film shot in the Wolof language and released at the will of the director in the original version. Meanwhile, the film's journey, which began at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Silver Lion and the Mastroianni Award for its star Seydou Sarr, continues: it has been released in several countries, receiving excellent reviews everywhere. In the end, he will return to where he started. “toWe will travel by caravan to the villages of Senegal – Where cinema does not arrive, in places where migrants leave, we will show the film to those who usually leave, explained Jaroni. “There's a lot of Italy in the film, but there's also a lot of Africa.”
