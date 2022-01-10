Tomorrow’s Tower January 11 2022 – Blackbeard

Tomorrow’s horoscope January 11, 2022: Here’s what to expect black bird And how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth affect all signs.

Your horoscope for tomorrow January 11

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Thanks to the favor of Mars in Sagittarius, she prefers passionate encounters. Good chance to see who will make your heart beat faster. Before criticizing the behavior of your colleagues, why not think about changing and improving your behavior?

Toro. 21/4 – 20/5

Consider the stars of today, in the work you will have to try to conquer several aspects. no doubt. Arm yourself with patience, you will succeed! The flower in Capricorn will make you feel relaxed, beautiful and energetic. Your charm will increase more and more.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

With Mars in the opposite direction, you may feel a little motivated and lazy, but inviting a friend for a fun outing will rekindle your energy. This planet Mars will make you compare to very determined people. But don’t always be on the defensive.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Compared to the economy you will get your back covered. You will seize the good opportunities that will be presented to you to earn more. Pluto contracts with Capricorn: the period of strong emotions and burning passions continues.

Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8

Due to the presence of the square moon, some inconveniences will test your tolerance and some misunderstandings will hinder relations with colleagues and superiors. Today the partner can be especially jealous and capricious and create some discomfort.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

The Moon, Venus and Uranus are favorable, good mental clarity, excellent attention to detail. You just have to roll up your sleeves and get busy. Are Mars and Jupiter hostile and you can’t focus? Indulge in a quieter pace of work.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10.

With the opposite of Venus and Pluto, misunderstandings will lead to turmoil by throwing out the plans made with the beloved, but soon everything will be clarified. Do not disappoint those who love you: by helping others, even with one tip, you will also be better.

the Scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Because of the Moon in Taurus, your mood will be in a dancing state and will highlight the fluctuation of desires that will complicate harmony with your better half. Jupiter will not overshadow your fellow professionals and your skills will be recognized.

Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12

The square of Mars to Neptune will make you live a moment of uncertainty, but with dialogue and sympathy you will be able to avoid making unpleasant blunders. Keep in touch with old friends, but also make new connections with the elderly.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

In your sky the Sun and Neptune merge in a sparkling romantic embrace, and you rejoice in the warm embrace of your partner. Love progresses, but don’t flat out with routine. If you’re on your own, don’t miss tantalizing encounters.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

With the Moon being the enemy of Mercury and Saturn, it will be hard to deal with the usual consistency and when you take a break, you will feel guilty. At work, the restrictions imposed on you will be a little severe. Set your own rhythms with the beats of your colleagues.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Use the intuition that, with the Sun on Neptune, seems average, to conquer the person who made you fall in love. Mars, reckless, is still opposed to Neptune. Be careful not to overdo it in momentum and enthusiasm.

