2 March 2019 11:33
Amelia, vacationing in the oldest village in Italy
Varigotti, Italian pirate village
What to see in the village of Ersina in Basilicata
Borgo Barin, the Sicilian village that Gaudi appears to have painted
Piso Calabro, city of clear sea and good food
Calles Ligure, Artists' Village (Andy Warhol loved it)
Rosazza, the most mysterious village in Italy
What to see in the small village of Minori on the Amalfi Coast
Busana Vecchia, the old abandoned village reborn thanks to the passion of artists
Goro, in Italy there is a real (and beautiful) Scottish village.
Jirachi, what to see in the magical village of Calabria
Visit Monteriggioni: a castle city in Tuscany
Vico del Gargano: The Land of Love in Puglia
Verrazano: In Molise, the village where the houses hug each other tightly
Caspoggio, a village that develops in a wonderful environment
San Felice Circeo, a Lazio village suspended between legend, history and beauty
What to see in Vipiteno village in summer
Cadenabbia, the pearl of Lake Como that few know
Capalbio, Athens of the Little Maremma in the Middle Ages
Visiting the village of Alberobello: unmissable stops
