Marmalade, research continues with drones – Chronicle

This morning four drones fly over the Marmalade glacier at the site of the disaster. Two drones from the Veneto Mountain Rescue Squad and two planes from the Trento Fire Brigade will be scouring the area where the avalanche engulfed hikers on the normal route on Sunday.

In addition to the drones, Giaccio’s hut also houses two operators of the financial police. Meanwhile, operations continue to transport the technical equipment needed for the “sight and hearing” intervention of the selected rescue team, which, along with the canine unit, will return to the glacier on Thursday to do some in-situ research: snow melts on the lower part of the avalanche-ruined normal track and dust and gravel are scattered across the glacier. And making it difficult to use drones that cannot clearly “see” the equipment, for this reason we think and intervention with selected operators, despite the risk of collapse. A situation that is evaluated in any case, as intervention is considered too risky. Heavy thunderstorms are expected between today and tomorrow, rescuers hope, and the rain will somehow clear the surface and allow better visibility for intervention operators.

Meanwhile, the balance of tragedy in Marmalade is falling, even if it’s drama. If the dead were seven – a fourth victim has been identified – fortunately the number of missing has dropped to five, with eight giving good news about themselves. With the decision of the municipality of Canesi to strengthen measures against those interested in many approaching Fedaya, the entire massif has become off limits. During his visit to Mozambique, President Mattarella said, “If not managed, it is a disaster that calls for reflection today as a symbolic element of what climate change is creating in the world. It requires the full cooperation of all, otherwise it will not be managed. . . . There are countries that have not committed themselves. And everyone should be invited to take commitments. Necessary – he warned.

ANSA Institute See also Inputs to the 2021 role may include teachers who were not appointed in the first phase. Pay attention to school office announcements “Why didn’t anyone warn on Saturday that water was flowing under the glacier? Why didn’t people stop? Why did they let them go?” (handle)

Liliana Bertoldi, 54, a street vendor from Levico (Trento) Marmolada was added yesterday as a victim in the ‘drowned rescue’ account; The identity of a dead man, still unidentified, is at stake, possibly matching one of the missing Italians. There would have been 11-12 people in total, more or less than the number estimated by two French witnesses who were in the area at the time of the landslide. Ultimately, eight people were injured, one of whom was discharged from the hospital. The work on cars parked at Passo Fedaya was also completed. An unknown patient with a prognosis assigned to the Treviso hospital also “returned” to the survivors’ account. Thanks to the findings given by the parents to the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia, we were able to identify him as a thirty-year-old in Fornace, in the province of Trento. Meanwhile, an interferometer and a Doppler radar have been installed at the Marmolada Refuge, capable of detecting small variations in the front of the glacier. This was reported by Mauro Gaddo of MeteoTrentino. The data collected by the instruments is sent to a control center for processing and analysis.

Alpine glaciers shrink by 30 meters every year





Prosecutor’s office: ‘unpredictable event’ – “Right now We can absolutely exclude foreseeability and negligence or imprudence.”. So Sandro Raimondi, chief prosecutor of Trento, was interviewed by Tg3. “What is unpredictable at this moment is the protagonist – he said – to get a responsibility, you have to foresee an event, which is very difficult”. “When the Cavalese Carabinieri called me immediately after the tragedy – he recalled – they spoke to me about the almost catastrophic situation”. An interferometer and Doppler radar were installed at Marmolada Refuge Capable of capturing small variations in the glacier front, separated and intact. This was reported by Mauro Gaddo of MeteoTrentino. The data collected by the instruments is sent to a control center for processing and analysis. See also Military costs, Conte: 'They want to crush the M5 in the corner'. Guerini media: 'Gradual growth by 2028'. 5 stars: 'Good step towards us'

ANSA Institute Three victims identified, bodies awaiting a name (ANSA)

“We talked about the tragedy of Marmolada, the symbolic element of what climate change, if not managed, is creating in the world. It requires the full cooperation of all, otherwise it will not be managed”. Sergio Mattarella made the announcement at the Presidential Palace in Maputo. “There are countries that have not committed themselves. And everyone should be invited to take pledges”. “Just as it is clear that sustainability is not a trend, but a need, it is clear that a greater degree of discretion is required at this temperature”. Tourism Minister Massimo Caravaglia said this while commenting on the Marmalada tragedy on the sidelines of a meeting on cultural tourism in Ascoli Piceno. The importance of sustainability, “we were taught by young people at the first World Conference on Youth Tourism, organized in collaboration with the UN in Sorrento: for Generation Z born after 1997, 2 billion in the world, sustainability is one of the most important things when choosing a tourist destination”.

ANSA Institute Parked cars, clues to their identification (ANSA)

Research

During morning reconnaissance by drones along Marmolada’s normal route, the remains and personal effects of the missing were also found. Mountain Rescue National President Mauricio Dellantonio announced this. Some of the clothing, unknown whether it was attributed to victims of the Marmolada disaster or to previous discoveries, was identified during surveys carried out by drones. Fausto Zambelli, flight attendant of the helicopter group of the province of Trento, told the press. “We will now look at how to recover these finds and whether there are more victims or if they belong to earlier historical excursions,” Zambelli said.