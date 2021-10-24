October 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Afghanistan: ex inviato Usa, serviva più pressione su Ghani

Afghanistan: Former US ambassador needs more pressure on Kani

Noah French October 24, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Rome, October 24 – Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says the United States has not put enough pressure on him to share power with the Taliban. Quranic students. The latest criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan came from former Washington special envoy Salme Khalilzad, who recently resigned and was replaced by his deputy Tom West. In his first interview with CBS, Khalilzad, who was born in Afghanistan, recalled the agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban in Doha in February 2020, underscoring that it was a “conditional agreement”. Permanent ceasefire between jihadist group and Kabul. However, President Joe Biden announced a “withdrawal linked to a calendar” and set aside conditions, accusing the former Washington ambassador of “wanting the current status quo for a political agreement” with the Ghani mullahs at the time. To achieve this, according to Khalilzat, “strengthened the most serious Taliban”. Khani fled abroad shortly before the Taliban captured Kabul. (On the handle).

