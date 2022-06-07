Maestro, the passionate kiss between Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer kiss a passionate kiss On the set of Maestro…and the network is going crazy. Images from the set of the film representing Cooper’s second direction after the success of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga did not go unnoticed.

It’s hard to hide a production that these days travels in New York, between the streets of the center and central Park. Filmed in the famous New York State Park, this romantic scene was instantly filmed and finished in an instant on social media around the world. In the shot, Cooper grabs Boomer’s face and kisses him passionately.

Maestro’s kiss ignites the net

Maestro is a biographical film produced by Netflix and a number of American cinema elites such as Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The film tells is not simple public and private life Legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Considered one of the greatest composers and conductors who ever lived, the man had a complex romantic relationship with his wife Felicia Montenegrin Cohn Bernstein (in the film played by Carey Mulligan).

The two lived together for thirty years and had three children. However, Felicia was aware of her husband’s many adventures with other men and the emotional relationship she especially had with fellow classmate John Gruen (Jeremy Strong). During his lifetime, Bernstein He never claimed to be an eccentric, But she somehow experienced different relationships with men.

In the cast, as well as hero and director Bradley Cooper – who has already made headlines because of the great similarity achieved in makeup with the famous composer, too Maya Hawk (Stranger Things) as the couple’s daughter Jamie.

After the official synopsis of the movie:

The maestro tells the complex love story between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montenegro Con Bernstein. Their relationship lasted more than 30 years and they had three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons. But the woman was aware of her husband’s adventures with other men.

