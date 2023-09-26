David McCallum, Dr. Mallard of the NCIS Crime Unit, has died – Corriere.it

Actor David McCallum, the famous face of “NCIS Crime Unit,” in which he played Doctor Donald Mallard, has died. He was 90 years old. The actor, according to his son Peter, died of natural causes. “He was the kindest, strongest, most patient, most loving father,” she wrote in a note entrusted to her. the people —. He always put family before himself. “He looked forward to every opportunity to meet his grandchildren and had a unique bond with each of them,” Peter McCallum said. His son also added in his memory: “He was a true Renaissance man: he was fascinated by science and culture and transformed these passions into knowledge. For example, he was able to conduct a symphony orchestra and (if necessary) could perform an autopsy, thanks to his decades of studies for his role on NCIS.”
Even the series producers They expressed their condolences. “For more than twenty years, David McCallum has captivated audiences around the world as the wise, eccentric and sometimes mysterious Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. But as much as his fans loved him, those who worked alongside David loved him even more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always polite and a consummate professional, never missing a joke. From day one it was an honor to work with him and he never disappointed us. He was, quite simply, a legend. Stephen D. said: Bender and David North, executive producers of the series: “He was also family and we will miss him greatly.”
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
“I’m afraid I’ve disappointed them.”
Greta Rossetti’s reaction is annoyed
The Screenwriters Guild of America has reached an agreement that may end the strike that began about five months ago