David McCallum, Dr. Mallard of the NCIS Crime Unit, has died – Corriere.it

Actor David McCallum, the famous face of “NCIS Crime Unit,” in which he played Doctor Donald Mallard, has died. He was 90 years old. The actor, according to his son Peter, died of natural causes. “He was the kindest, strongest, most patient, most loving father,” she wrote in a note entrusted to her. the people —. He always put family before himself. “He looked forward to every opportunity to meet his grandchildren and had a unique bond with each of them,” Peter McCallum said. His son also added in his memory: “He was a true Renaissance man: he was fascinated by science and culture and transformed these passions into knowledge. For example, he was able to conduct a symphony orchestra and (if necessary) could perform an autopsy, thanks to his decades of studies for his role on NCIS.”