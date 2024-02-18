Luxury and plenty of carbon fibre, the million-euro off-roader is a reality: as powerful as a Ferrari

A car manufacturer recently introduced a revolutionary off-road vehicle: it costs a million euros and is as powerful as a Ferrari

The off-road vehicle has long been one of the most beloved vehicles in the world, thanks to its characteristics that make it particularly suitable for traveling on uneven, muddy or snowy terrain.

This car class has a very long history behind it. Its introduction dates back to 1941. That year, the US Army commissioned a prestigious company to build a vehicle that could move smoothly on a dirt road.

Thus was born the first off-road vehicle in history: Jeep Willys MB. The latter has undoubtedly influenced a number of famous vehicles, such as the famous Range Rover or the current revolutionary million-euro off-roader produced in limited series with the same power as a Ferrari.

The car that broke off-road records

California company Scarbo Vintage recently introduced its new gem: the lo Scarpo Vintage SVIt is an attractive off-road vehicle, and its design is strongly inspired by the famous Land Rover Defender 90.

What's most surprising about the innovative SV It's her motivation. In fact, the car has a very powerful V8 engine and features a design characterized by geometric and square lines.

Therefore, the main goal of the leaders of the American company is to release a vehicle with an unmistakable style and the ability to move at high speed on uneven terrain.

Another great news is The material with which the car is made: The designers chose the body style In carbon fiber and aluminium. There are also powerful guards on the underside of the off-roader and a very sophisticated LED headlight cluster.

As for the engine, under the hood there is a V8 engine that works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the generated power reaches 1,020 horsepower, thanks to the electric powertrain that contains a 75 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Customers can also find a 246-litre fuel tank. So these numbers prove that Scarbo Vintage SV has it Power similar to that of a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Another detail that never goes unnoticed is the tire size. The designers actually installed 40-inch off-road wheels and carbon-ceramic brake discs.