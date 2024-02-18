February 18, 2024

Your remote is working poorly: Before replacing it, try this trick at no cost, the problem will be solved in no time.

Gerald Bax February 18, 2024

Is your remote not working and malfunctioning? Here's a no-cost trick that will allow you to solve the problem in no time

Everyone has encountered problems with the remote control at least once. This is an even more painful event when it happens during your favorite team's game or while watching your favorite TV show.

Most often, instinct leads us to believe that the problem is the batteries – and often that is the problem – but that is not always the case. However, you should not lose hope and immediately contact a specialized (and expensive) technician. In fact, before replacing the remote control, Try this trick that will save you a lot.

Avoid replacing your remote control in this way

Often times the solution seems to be reversing the batteries. Not everyone knows why, but in most cases the remote will continue to work. But unfortunately this is a temporary solution. In fact, within a few days, the remote will stop working again. For this reason it is better to find other solutions that are useful for our purpose. If we want Avoid purchasing new batteriesWe can instead choose alternative treatments that can be truly beneficial.

One of them concerns Use tin foil. It's an incredibly ingenious and, above all, no-cost home trick that anyone can adopt. The first thing to do is get a piece of aluminum foil and Apply it to batteries Now empty our remote control. It will be enough to take even a small piece that you can fold on itself several times.

Later will be enough Place a piece of aluminum foil in the positive electrode part From the battery. This is the pole opposite the pole where the spring is located. With the use of foil we will be able to get the effect of the electrical conductor, In order to give new energy to already empty batteries. Thanks to this clever trick, it will not be necessary to go to the store to buy new batteries, but we will be able to wait a few more days.

If you don't like this trick, we recommend it Use a screw instead of a battery. If one of the batteries is dead, we can use the screw we have at home. Take one with a similar length to the battery, taking care to do so Connection between the screw ends with the battery compartment parts. This way the screw will act as a new battery.

