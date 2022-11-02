Lukaku in Belgium to heal himself and return to the field ... in the World Cup

New investigations early next week: The last match against Atalanta may be very difficult

Lukaku in Belgium To recover and prepare to return to the field. when? In the World Cup with Belgium. Let’s be clear: Big room It still fuels hope that you will be able to close the calendar year withInter Grab a summons to last seen againstAtalanta It is clear that Juventus and Bologna are excluded – but the possibilities are not many. In the meantime, the Belgian returned to his homeland today to make the first contact with the national team staff, it is clear that it is all in agreement with the Inter doctors, and there he will continue his treatment. Resentment of the scar on the left hamstring Which forced him to stop again. At the beginning of the week, Lukaku will undergo new medical examinations here in Italy to assess the situation and only then will the timing of his recovery be clearer.

Although the injury is not dangerous in itself, the recent past and the time horizon necessarily require the utmost caution. Lukaku out of action for two monthsFrom August 28 to October 26, he played just a few minutes – with goals included – in the Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen and then again in the league against Sampdoria. A very gradual return, however, did not save the Inter striker from the risk, which was immediately realized, with a new knockout: with the World Cup at the gates, Lukaku at this stage had to not only recover clinically, but also find it very dangerous. physical condition. Before thinking of playing, he must constantly train, taking into account also a very strong and heavy physique that requires special care. Hence the tangible possibility of seeing him again on the pitch with Inter only in 2023. That is not yet certain, but we are close to it.