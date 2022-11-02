“We had a group in the Stratosphere Champions League”

Liverpool (UK) – “Being first is a great achievement, The group was led in a stratospheric way by our players. In my opinion, we put in a great performance, because for most of the game we held the ball well and created situations until the end. We kept the whole match balanced without ever losing our breath. Then the last episodes, As the minutes passed it seemed to me that the team was satisfied And I tried to make some changes, but it didn’t help because it was so good. They’re better at believing it, at keeping the same tunes for 90 minutes, at trying to even be in the locker room. But coming here to play the game we have played for long periods of racing is a symptom of consciousnessAnd so, to the Sky Sport microphones, Luciano Spalletti comments on the painless 2-0 defeat against Liverpool On the last day of the Champions League group stage.