November 2, 2022

"We had a group in the Stratosphere Champions League"

November 2, 2022

Liverpool (UK) – “Being first is a great achievement, The group was led in a stratospheric way by our players. In my opinion, we put in a great performance, because for most of the game we held the ball well and created situations until the end. We kept the whole match balanced without ever losing our breath. Then the last episodes, As the minutes passed it seemed to me that the team was satisfied And I tried to make some changes, but it didn’t help because it was so good. They’re better at believing it, at keeping the same tunes for 90 minutes, at trying to even be in the locker room. But coming here to play the game we have played for long periods of racing is a symptom of consciousnessAnd so, to the Sky Sport microphones, Luciano Spalletti comments on the painless 2-0 defeat against Liverpool On the last day of the Champions League group stage.

Oliveira: “Napoli came to Liverpool to win”

I try to do well in defense and then do my best in attack. We came here to winWe didn’t succeed and we tried as usual to play and get the result through the match“, the words On Sky Sports microphones From Napoli, full-back Matthias Oliveira.

Spalletti on Klopp’s compliments: “Ca nisciuno idiot…”

